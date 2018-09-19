‘Captain Marvel’ Fans React to Nostalgic Blockbuster Shot in the Trailer

The debut trailer for Captain Marvel has fans freaking out for a variety of reasons; Young Nick Fury, Carol Danvers‘ powers, Agent Coulson’s hair, punching old women, just to name a few.

However, in addition to the events of the movie itself, the Captain Marvel trailer also has the internet buzzing with nostalgia for the long-lost love of every ’90s kid, Blockbuster Video.

The very first scene of the trailer shows an old Blockbuster store, sitting empty in the middle of the night. Brie Larson‘s Captain Marvel falls from the sky and crashes directly into the middle of the store.

While the business is all-but shut down by now, everyone who grew up in or before the 1990s remembers their experiences at the iconic video rental chain. So, naturally, when the Blockbuster was put front and center in one of the year’s biggest movie trailers, everybody online had something to say.

Blockbuster Comeback??

Blockbuster Video is now back in business after their small cameo in Marvel studio’s Captain Marvel trailer. pic.twitter.com/S9Q5mbea2w — sara (@thisbemesara) September 18, 2018

This is an ad, right??

Why is there a blockbuster advertisiment in the captain marvel trailer for like a solid 5 seconds? pic.twitter.com/AQ8tSAChfE — Gerbn (@Gerbn_) September 18, 2018

I wonder how much @blockbuster paid for that product placement in the Captain Marvel trailer. pic.twitter.com/fjZvY6dsUQ — Kris (@5kl) September 18, 2018

How Long Ago Was That??

I appreciate that Marvel used Blockbuster Videos to establish that Captain Marvel is set in the distant, basically ancient past. — Christian Hoffer (@CHofferCBus) September 18, 2018

they let ur ass know this is a 90’s movie by throwing in blockbuster as soon as the shit started lmfao — ???? ︽✵︽ (@yanasmagik) September 18, 2018

The Best Way to Start a Trailer

And starting with a BlockBuster reference pic.twitter.com/0JzhgsBWTM — Matthew A. Cherry (@MatthewACherry) September 18, 2018

A Marvelous Membership

Anyone who still has a Blockbuster card and gets the opportunity to get Brie Larson’s autograph is required to get the autograph on their Blockbuster card — Lieutenant Marvel ︽✵︽ (@JeffPKramer) September 18, 2018

Throwback Accuracy

Look I get that #CaptainMarvel de-aging Samuel L. Jackson is pretty cool but I’m most impressed that it brings back Blockbuster Video.



They even got the gumball machine in there! pic.twitter.com/gNNgjMCzWb — John Squires (@FreddyInSpace) September 18, 2018

Oh, you got puns???