'Captain Marvel' Fans React to Nostalgic Blockbuster Shot in the Trailer

The debut trailer for Captain Marvel has fans freaking out for a variety of reasons; Young Nick […]

By

The debut trailer for Captain Marvel has fans freaking out for a variety of reasons; Young Nick Fury, Carol Danvers‘ powers, Agent Coulson’s hair, punching old women, just to name a few.

However, in addition to the events of the movie itself, the Captain Marvel trailer also has the internet buzzing with nostalgia for the long-lost love of every ’90s kid, Blockbuster Video.

The very first scene of the trailer shows an old Blockbuster store, sitting empty in the middle of the night. Brie Larson‘s Captain Marvel falls from the sky and crashes directly into the middle of the store.

While the business is all-but shut down by now, everyone who grew up in or before the 1990s remembers their experiences at the iconic video rental chain. So, naturally, when the Blockbuster was put front and center in one of the year’s biggest movie trailers, everybody online had something to say.

