‘Captain Marvel’ Exclusive Preview Airing During ESPN’s NCAA National Championship

If you’re waiting for more footage of Captain Marvel, you won’t have to wait until the film premieres because the College Football National Championship game will feature an extended trailer.

The news comes from ESPN, which will be airing the upcoming NCAA title game on January 7th. The new Captain Marvel trailer was announced on ESPN’s broadcasts of the College Football Playoff matchup between Clemson and Notre Dame.

An exclusive look at #CaptainMarvel will air on ESPN during the College Football Playoff National Championship game on January 7 🚨 pic.twitter.com/B7PoY8JhLr — Marvelous Realm (@MarvelousRealm) December 29, 2018

The preview, which you can see above, includes the sinister sounds of Ben Mendelsohn as the undercover Skrull Talos, who seems to be taunting Carol Danvers with knowledge of her past.

“Would you like to know what you really are?” The clip then shows footage we’ve already seen, but the promise of an “Exclusive Look” indicates that we’re getting a brand new trailer, or an extended trailer of what’s already been released.

Fans are eager to see more of Captain Marvel, as it might provide the biggest clues for Avengers: Endgame yet. It will also be our first glimpse into the ’90s era of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, showing a time of SHIELD before Nick Fury took the reins.

Not to mention, it’s loosely adapting one of the most revered Avengers comic book storylines with the Kree-Skrull War, fitting Carol’s origin as a superhero into the narrative.

“There’s an entire section of our comics that deal with the Kree-Skrull War and we haven’t tapped into that at and we thought that would be an amazing, huge portion of mythology to belong to Captain Marvel,” Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige told IGN last year.

But the Skrulls, iconic villains in the Marvel Comics universe, have yet to appear in the live-action MCU. And Feige teased that there’s a reason why…

“Captain Marvel will be our twenty-first film in the cinematic universe, and we’ve never seen the Skrulls. How come?” Feige added.

Mendelsohn has spoken about the importance of Skrulls in the MCU, teasing that the’ll come to the forefront in a major way.

“And the Skrulls, I mean, we’re just misunderstood. At the end of the day, the Skrull is really misunderstood. Look, I don’t want to curse in print or anywhere else, but if I could, I would about the Kree,” Mendelsohn joked to Entertainment Weekly. “We’re kind of like the thrash metal component of the Marvel universe. We’re tough, we’re brash, we’re loud. People want us to have warning stickers on us, like explicit lyrics.”

Fans will find out just how dangerous the Skurlls are when Captain Marvel premieres in theaters on March 8th.