‘Captain Marvel’ Trailer Gives New Look At Skrulls

A new Captain Marvel trailer has finally dropped, and with it, we get an even better look at the Skrulls.

In the first trailer for Captain Marvel, we got a quick look at several Skrulls on the beach, led by Ben Mendelsohn’s Talos. Here we get another look at the Skrulls and Talos, and you can check it out in the screenshot below.

Talos will play an important part in Captain Marvel, as he will be playing a dual role. While Talos is a Skrull Commander, he will also be appearing in his human form as he has infiltrated SHIELD. Not only that, but he also happens to be Nick Fury’s boss, and is working behind the scenes to orchestrate a Skrull invasion.

The fact that the Skrulls have already made their way into SHIELD is impressive, though it is also important to note due to the time this takes place, Nick Fury isn’t a high ranking SHIELD agent yet.

Mendelsohn recently revealed some details about how Talos approaches his infiltration work and the differences between humans and Skrulls.

“I mean, when you’re Skrullin’, it’s a bit of a different thing,” Mendelsohn told EW. “It’s a got a certain flow to it that this guy [gestures to human costume] doesn’t have. Because this guy doesn’t sound like this. This guy is [adopts American accent] a lot more like, straight up, ready to do the work, very military-industrial complex certain 1990-whatever. A lot more buttoned up. Skrullin’ is a bit more laid back, a bit tougher. A little bit nastier? Maybe? Maybe. You got sharper nails, stuff like that.”

Captain Marvel follows Carol Danvers as she becomes one of the universe’s most powerful heroes when Earth is caught in the middle of a galactic war between two alien races. Set in the 1990s, Captain Marvel is an all-new adventure from a previously unseen period in the history of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Captain Marvel stars Academy Award® winner Brie Larson (Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel), Samuel L. Jackson (Nick Fury), Ben Mendelsohn, Djimon Hounsou (Korath), Lee Pace (Ronan), Lashana Lynch, Gemma Chan (Minn-Erva), Algenis Perez Soto, Rune Temte, McKenna Grace, Kenneth Mitchell (Joseph Danvers), with Clark Gregg (Phil Coulson), and Jude Law.

Captain Marvel launches on March 8, 2019, while Avengers 4 hits on May 3, 2019, followed by Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5, 2019.