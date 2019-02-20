‘Captain Marvel’ Stars Pay Tribute to Goose for Love Your Pet Day

Happy National Love Your Pet Day! Everyone is celebrating the love they have for their pets today and that includes Marvel Studios. The company released a video to honor Captain Marvel‘s “real star,” Goose the Cat.

“Effortless, enigmatic, fearless,” Samuel L. Jackson begins.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Talented, refined, iconic,” Brie Larson adds.

“Thanks, Brie,” Jackson replies.

“Oh, I was actually just talking about Goose,” Larson responds.

The camera pans out to show the kitty, who gets her own special chair.

“Meow,” Goose chimes in.

“Oh yeah, well, so was I,” Jackson says, hilariously hurt that he’s being upstaged by a cat.

The video then goes on to show a little montage of Goose moments from the upcoming film.

In the comics, Captain Marvel/Carol Danvers’ cat was named Chewie (after Chewbacca, of course) and was revealed to be a Flerken, which are aliens that happen to resemble cats. Rocket Raccoon suspected Chewie was a Flerken, which was revealed to be true when the cat laid a bunch of eggs.

The movie version of the cat is named Goose (after the Top Gun character, of course), and a recent new toy hints that she will also be revealed as an alien.

According to Forbes, Goose is being played by four different orange tabbies from Animals for Hollywood. The cats in question are named Gonzo, Rizzo, Archie, and Reggie, which we can only assume is a nod to The Muppets and Archie Comics. Apparently, the cats share a lot of screen time with Jackson, and we’re pleased to say it’s reported that they all got along swimmingly.

Not only is Goose important enough to get her own Captain Marvel poster and banner, but she also has her own Twitter emoji. When Goose was first revealed in an earlier trailer, many people took to the Internet to express their excitement over the film’s scene-stealing feline.

Goose also has plenty of merchandise you can buy including clothing, a Funko Pop, the Nick Fury Marvel Legends figure that comes with a Goose accessory, and much more.

In addition to Gonzo, Rizzo, Archie, and Reggie, Captain Marvel stars Academy Award-winner Brie Larson (Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel), Samuel L. Jackson (Nick Fury), Ben Mendelsohn, Djimon Hounsou (Korath), Lee Pace (Ronan), Lashana Lynch, Gemma Chan (Minn-Erva), Algenis Perez Soto, Rune Temte, McKenna Grace, Kenneth Mitchell (Joseph Danvers), with Clark Gregg (Phil Coulson), and Jude Law.

Captain Marvel is being released on March 8th. Other upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Avengers: Endgame on April 26th, and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5th.