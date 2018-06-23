‘Captain Marvel’ Co-Director Shares Photo To Celebrate Wrapping Filming In California

Captain Marvel is closing in on the finishing line, and the directors are celebrating with a new photo.

Captain Marvel directors Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck just finished up production of Marvel’s upcoming Carol Danvers introduction, at least the part taking place in California. Fleck celebrated the wrapping of production with a new photo, one that shows the Captain Marvel logo on a beanie or hat.

“That’s a wrap on #captainmarvel ca! Off to Louisiana for final 2 weeks. So close….”

Captain Marvel is heading to Louisiana, which some fans took as a sign that Monica Rambeau would be making an appearance in the movie. Rambeau, who has gone by codenames like Pulsar, Spectrum, and Photon in the comics, also went by Captain Marvel for much of her career. In fact, there’s a great sequence between Rambeau and Danvers after she starts using the name, something that didn’t exactly sit right with Rambeau.

In ay case, we hope she does make the jump to the MCU, and it doesn’t hurt that she’s been a member of the Ultimates, a group that could always show up in the movies if Marvel wanted to go that route too.

The film follows Carol Danvers as she becomes one of the universe’s most powerful heroes when Earth is caught in the middle of a galactic war between two alien races. Set in the 1990s, Captain Marvel is an all-new adventure from a previously unseen period in the history of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Captain Marvel stars Academy Award® winner Brie Larson (Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel), Samuel L. Jackson (Nick Fury), Ben Mendelsohn, Djimon Hounsou (Korath), Lee Pace (Ronan), Lashana Lynch, Gemma Chan (Minn-Erva), Algenis Perez Soto, Rune Temte, McKenna Grace, Kenneth Mitchell (Joseph Danvers), with Clark Gregg (Phil Coulson), and Jude Law (Mar-Vell).

Avengers: Infinity War is in theaters now. It will be followed by Ant-Man and the Wasp on July 6, 2018, Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, the sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming on July 5, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2020.