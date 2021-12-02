Captain Marvel Star Brie Larson Reveals Intense Workout With Chains

Captain Marvel star Brie Larson has revealed a video of her latest intense superheroine-style workout routine, and it is indeed pretty hardcore. Larson is seen in the video doing a floor workout – pushups specifically – with the added flair of having some heavy-looking chain links draped over her body. In a caption to the video Larson states that “Nothing hits quite the same as the clanking sound of chains wrapped around your body.” No doubt Brie Larson is getting back to this level of intensity in order to prepare for her next outing as Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel, in the upcoming sequel The Marvels.

Captain Marvel 2 is currently in production over in the UK, so this is the prime window of hard fitness work that a Marvel actor has to endure, in order to pull off that coveted superhero look onscreen. Other Marvel Studios stars (primarily Thor actor Chris Hemsworth) have made sharing their crazy workout routines a staple of the franchise and the interactive fan experience. While it’s obviously a way for thirsty fans to get looks at the hot bodies of their favorite Marvel Cinematic Universe crushes, these workout regiment videos are also kind of a good reality-check to fans about the crazy conditions required to achieve that action figure body.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The Marvels is highly-anticipated for the fact that it will see Carol Danvers’ Captain Marvel team with some other cosmic-powered Marvel heroines who have carried the “Marvel” name. That team-up includes the new young “Ms. Marvel,” Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani), as well as WandaVision’s Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris) who gained the superpowers that transformed her into her Captain Marvel (aka “Photon”) in the comics.

However, what kind of storyline these three Marvel ladies will find themselves in remains something of a mystery. Rumors have stated that actress Zawe Ashton is playing obscure Marvel villain Kree General Ael-Dan, with Korean actor Park Seo-joon (Parasite) possibly playing another Kree military figure, Dar-Benn (that’s all speculation). That fun part of rumors about The Marvels is that they seem to point to a larger interstellar war that could also introduce other alien races from the Marvel Universe such as the Shi’ar, who have deep connections to other properties like the X-Men – who are still waiting in the wings for their Marvel Cinematic Universe introduction. If Eternals can be the first introduction of the new Blade (Mahershala Ali)…