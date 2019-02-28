‘Captain Marvel’s Brie Larson Asked to Star Alongside Samuel L. Jackson

Brie Larson is reteaming with Samuel L. Jackson in Captain Marvel, but it wasn’t just a fun coincidence, and she couldn’t be happier about it.

Larson and Jackson appeared together in 2017’s Kong: Skull Island as well as Unicorn Store, which also serves as her directorial debut. They’ve become good friends, and when Marvel presented the option of working alongside someone for the film, it was an easy choice for Larson.

“Marvel was like, ‘Is there anybody that you’d wanna do [the movie] with?’” Larson told EW. “And I was like, ‘Please. I need to be with my pal. Don’t let me do it alone!’”

Captain Marvel will feature a younger Nick Fury, one who according to Jackson hasn’t had a chance to become the wise but curmudgeonly secret agent we know from other films.

“His job right now, his place in the world is to find out where the next enemy’s coming from. And like most sane human beings with a job like that, you figure the next enemy is some other country or somewhere else,” Jackson told ComicBook.com. “And all of a sudden he discovers something that we speculate about and now we know it’s — well, he knows it’s true — that there other beings in the universe, not just us. The next problem will be convincing everybody else that’s true.”

It’s here though that Fury also learns all about the Kree, the Skrulls, and more, and this experience will pave the way for creating that Avengers initiative that became one of the most powerful teams ever assembled. Fans will see Captain Marvel finally meet some of them for the first time in Avengers: Endgame too, which is also right around the corner.

Captain Marvel stars Academy Award® winner Brie Larson (Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel), Samuel L. Jackson (Nick Fury), Ben Mendelsohn, Djimon Hounsou (Korath), Lee Pace (Ronan), Lashana Lynch, Gemma Chan (Minn-Erva), Algenis Perez Soto, Rune Temte, McKenna Grace, Kenneth Mitchell (Joseph Danvers), with Clark Gregg (Phil Coulson), and Jude Law.

Captain Marvel hits theaters on March 8th.

