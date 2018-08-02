‘Captain Marvel’s Brie Larson Responds To Leslie Jones Question About ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Post-Credits Scene

Saturday Night Live’s Leslie Jones has a gift for live tweeting movies, but her latest go at Avengers: Infinity War might have generated the best response to her reviews thus far.

Spoilers incoming for Avengers: Infinity War, so if you haven’t seen it yet (seriously?) then you’ve been warned.

Jones previously live-tweeted a run through of Captain America: Civil War, and those who followed it remember Jones losing her mind a few times over certain scenes. That happened with Infinity War as well, especially during the post-credits sequence. In that scene Nick Fury watches Maria Hill fade out of existence, turning into dust before completely vanishing. He then grabs a pager looking device out of his car and activates it as his body starts to dematerialize. The pager drops to the ground as he completely vanishes, but a closeup of the pager shows Captain Marvel‘s logo.

New # who dis? — Brie Larson (@brielarson) August 2, 2018

Jones shared a clip of that scene with the caption “NOOOOOOO! Who was he calling?!” Jones would get a response from Captain Marvel herself Brie Larson, who replied: “New # who dis?”

Well done Brie Larson, well done.

Fans will find out more about Fury and Captain Marvel’s history with each other in the upcoming Captain Marvel solo film, which is set to take place in the 1990s when Nick Fury was a younger agent. It’s during this time that he meets Carol Danvers, who in set photos is wearing a green and silver suit, the same color scheme that the Kree wear in the comics. It remains to be seen how they meet, but other footage has shown a crash site on the beach, so perhaps she crash landed here.

Captain Marvel stars Academy Award® winner Brie Larson (Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel), Samuel L. Jackson (Nick Fury), Ben Mendelsohn, Djimon Hounsou (Korath), Lee Pace (Ronan), Lashana Lynch, Gemma Chan (Minn-Erva), Algenis Perez Soto, Rune Temte, McKenna Grace, Kenneth Mitchell (Joseph Danvers), with Clark Gregg (Phil Coulson), and Jude Law (Marv-Vell).

Avengers: Infinity War and Ant-Man and The Wasp are in theaters now. Other Marvel projects coming soon are Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2020.