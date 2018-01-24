Captain Marvel’s Brie Larson Teases Learning How To Fly

Brie Larson is doing all she can to bring Captain Marvel to life, including it seems learning how to fly.

Larson recently visited the Nellis Air Force Base in Las Vegas, Nevada, where she received some training in EPT and got to meet Air Force pilots like her character Carol Danvers. It seems while she was there she also put some flight training time in, or if not she at least looked the part. Larson posted a picture of herself in full gear with the caption “Learning how to fly.”

Learning how to fly. pic.twitter.com/D7ivzXJOHs — Brie Larson (@brielarson) January 23, 2018

You can view the new photo above.

This wasn’t the only photo to surface recently in regards to the anticipated film. Recent photos surfaced showing Samuel L. Jackson and Colbie Smulders (Nick Fury and Maria Hill respectively) in Atlanta, filming something under a hanging green screen. Captain Marvel was supposed to be filming in Los Angeles, so it isn’t known if this is for that film or for something else entirely, though odds are it is related to Captain Marvel.

So far the cast includes Brie Larson, Samuel L. Jackson, Colbie Smulders, DeWanda Wise, Jude Law, and Ben Mendelsohn, and the film will be directed by Anna Bodey and Fleck.

As for Larson, so far she is quite impressed when it comes to working with Marvel.

“That’s one of the things that I’m so impressed with at Marvel – is that although they are this big company, at the same time their stories are really character driven and they care a lot about the journey of these characters and they understand that these films are a metaphor for the things that are very real in our lives,” Larson said.

Captain Marvel is set in the 1990s, and will also feature Samuel L. Jackson’s Nick Fury in a substantial role. It will introduce the Skrulls to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and now that Marvel owns the Fantastic Four again, it could play an even bigger role in the future of the MCU.

Captain Marvel hits theaters on March 8, 2019.