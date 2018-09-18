‘Captain Marvel’ Fans React to Carol Punching an Old Lady

When fans think about Captain Marvel, a few things should come to mind. Carol Danvers’ take on the hero stands as one of its most popular runs, and the heroine’s headstrong personality has become a defining feature of her Captain Marvel. Now, Marvel Studios will be bringing the girl into the MCU, and it seems Carol is poised to do a lot when she hits theaters.

You know, like punching an old lady. The first trailer for Captain Marvel sees the heroine lay out an unassuming woman on a train, and the Internet cannot deal with the unexpected scene.

As you can see above, the scene in question comes towards the trailer’s end. After Carol finds herself back on Earth, the heroine is forced to readjust to this planet she faintly remembers coming from. Her journey leads her to a subway, but Carol doesn’t take to public transportation so easily. The heroine finds herself making eye contact with an old lady sitting down in front of her on a train, and Carol doesn’t waste any time socking the sweet-looking woman in the face.

If you check out social media, you will see dozens of memes dedicated to the scene already, and the sheer number of people applauding Carol for her hook is hilarious. It seems like commuters are all for Carol socking the old lady, but others have questions about why the heroine would snap like that. Of course, the answer to that question boils down to the Skrulls. Clearly, Carol has some experience with the shape-shifting aliens, so she’s probably convinced the lady before her is actually a disguised Skrulls. Now, fans will have to wait until Captain Marvel drops to see whether or not her hunch was right.

So, what do you think about the trailer? Would you be fine with Captain Marvel punching you in the face? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Captain Marvel will star Academy Award winner Brie Larson (Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel), Samuel L. Jackson (Nick Fury), Ben Mendelsohn, Djimon Hounsou (Korath), Lee Pace (Ronan), Lashana Lynch, Gemma Chan (Minn-Erva), Algenis Perez Soto, Rune Temte, McKenna Grace, Kenneth Mitchell (Joseph Danvers), with Clark Gregg (Phil Coulson), and Jude Law (Marv-Vell).

Captain Marvel hits theaters on March 8, 2019. The film will be followed up by Avengers 4 in May 2019.

Carol Did What!?

“Did #CaptainMarvel just punch an old lady!?”

-Everyone who doesn’t know what Skrulls are pic.twitter.com/Wp6MAalWjh — Stephanie Cooke (@hellocookie) September 18, 2018

The Ultimate Threat

Old ladies have had a free ride for long enough, especially old ladies w/ glasses. #CaptainMarvel pic.twitter.com/e2kW9uaJqH — rico. (@whoisrico) September 18, 2018

Carol Got Us Shaking

#CaptainMarvel left me shook and even more gayer pic.twitter.com/2zGh0WZkSt — lyk ︽✵︽ (@tnstarkss) September 18, 2018

The Only Resume You Need

Hello my CV is now just this #CaptainMarvel gif pic.twitter.com/rQJxZdtf7y — TechnicallyRon (@TechnicallyRon) September 18, 2018

Never Get Over This, Okay?

Sorry can’t get over this part ? #CaptainMarvel pic.twitter.com/QAuDfZLDM4 — Comic Book Talk (@ComicBooksTalk) September 18, 2018

#CarolDontCare

Carol Danvers doesn’t care who you are, she will punch you right in the face! #CaptainMarvel pic.twitter.com/zNPy6NtWaq — Rotten Tomatoes (@RottenTomatoes) September 18, 2018

PUNCH HER REAL GOOD

YEAH CAPTAIN MARVEL

PUNCH THAT OLD LADY

PUNCH HER GOOD — Ryan George (@theryangeorge) September 18, 2018

Expect The Unexpected