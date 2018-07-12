‘Black Panther’s Chadwick Boseman Re-Teaming With ‘Infinity War’ Directors for New Movie

The Marvel gang is getting back together! Chadwick Boseman, who stars as the titular King of Wakanda in Black Panther, is re-teaming with Avengers: Infinity War directors Joe and Anthony Russo for a new movie.

According to Variety, Boseman has signed on to produce and star in a new action-thriller from STXfilms called 17 Bridges. The Russo Brothers, who directed Boseman in Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War, and the upcoming Avengers 4, will produce 17 Bridges under their recently launched Agbo banner.

Mike Larocca of Agbo will also produce the movie, alongside Boseman’s writing and producing partner, Logan Coles. Brian Kirk is set to direct.

Variety reports that STXfilms’ Drew Simon and Kate Vorhoff will oversee the film’s production, which is set to begin in September.

STXfilms chairman Adam Fogelson gave a statement regarding the production of 17 Bridges.

“STX has assembled a dream team of collaborators on 17 Bridges, bringing together the global talents behind two of the biggest action films ever made to give audiences a thrilling new take on the race-against-the-clock crime-drama,” Fogelson said. “Chadwick Boseman’s razor-sharp instincts and undeniable charisma captivated millions of people around the world in Black Panther, and Joe and Anthony Russo have breathed a new energy into the action genre with films like Avengers: Infinity War. Their unique and intelligent approach to filmmaking is anything but formulaic, and with Brian Kirk at the helm directing, this film promises to go beyond the typical popcorn fare.”

This will be Boseman’s first major role after appearing in back-to-back Marvel Studios films as King T’Challa. He made his debut as the character in The Russo Brothers’ 2016 hit, Captain America: Civil War, two years before the Black Panther solo film, which was released earlier this year. The character also had a major role in Avengers: Infinity War, and is set to appear in the film’s currently-untitled sequel.

While there has been no confirmation that a Black Panther sequel is on Disney’s schedule, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige has said that the film is on the radar. After a record breaking debut in February, a sequel will come as. no surprise to anyone.

