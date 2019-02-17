Chadwick Boseman Celebrates One Year Anniversary of ‘Black Panther’

Time flies when you’re one of the most successful comic book movies ever made! Black Panther fans and actors alike are celebrating the one year anniversary of the movie’s release, which came out on February 16th, 2018. In fact, #WakandaForever is currently trending on Twitter.

Black Panther himself, Chadwick Boseman, took to social media today to honor the anniversary.

A year ago, today. We took over the Arclight and the rest of the world. Beyond grateful. #BlackPanther pic.twitter.com/SKForZTevN — Chadwick Boseman (@chadwickboseman) February 16, 2019

Many fans were quick to comment on the post, telling Boseman how much the film has meant to them.

“Thank you sir for bringing us fans such a fantastic film, story and bringing hope. I can’t thank the entire cast enough,” @Philinda_AoS wrote.

“I still remember seeing #BlackPanther opening night with my crew last year! Amazing movie! Excellent movie that will open the doors for more black superhero/comic book movie stories to be told! #WakandaForever,” @nytink82 replied.

“Congratulations to my King for being part of this wonderful film that made history, thanks for inspiring me with your incredible performance as T’Challa,” @KattyFerreira09 added.

Black Panther was not only a commercial success, beating out Avengers: Infinity War by becoming the highest grossing film of 2018 domestically, but it’s also the first Marvel film to garner serious attention during Awards Season. The movie is nominated for seven Academy Awards, which include Best Picture, Best Original Score, Best Original Song, Best Costume Design, Best Production Design, Best Sound Mixing, and Best Sound Editing.

The movie has already won the SAG Award for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture and a Grammy Award for Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media (Ludwig Göransson) and Best Rap Performance for “Kings Dead” (Jay Rock, Kendrick Lamar, Future and James Blake). It also has the most NCAAP Image Award nominations this year, coming out with 16 nods. You can vote for Boseman or the movie’s director, Ryan Coogler, as Entertainer of the Year here.

Boseman is expected to reprise his role of King T’Challa/Black Panther in the inevitable Black Panther 2, and is also listed on the IMDB cast list for Avengers: Endgame. While T’Challa was among those dusted in The Decimation in Infinity War, many suspect those who died will make their triumphant return before the new film is done.

The actor can also be seen in 17 Bridges this year, which is a new crime drama/thriller that also stars Taylor Kitsch, Sienna Miller, and J.K. Simmons. Earlier this week, it was announced that Boseman would be joining Spike Lee’s upcoming film, Da 5 Bloods.

Happy Anniversary, Black Panther!

Black Panther is currently streaming on Netflix. Upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe films include Captain Marvel on March 8th, Avengers: Endgame on April 26th, and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5th.