Black Panther Star Michael B. Jordan Pays Tribute to the Late Chadwick Boseman

Throughout the day Saturday, Chadwick Boseman's closest friends and family paid tribute to the late Black Panther star on the first anniversary of his passing. That includes Boseman's Black Panther costar Michael B. Jordan, who shared an image of the two to his Instagram account Saturday morning. Boseman passed away last August after a years-long battle with colon cancer. He was 43.

"Not a day goes by bro...," Jordan shared with the image. "Love and miss you but I know you still with us."

Prior to his death, the Black Panther star recorded a role for Marvel's What If...?, an animated series currently streaming on Disney+.

"We didn't know it would be his final performance obviously," Kevin Feige recently told Variety on the red carpet for Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings when asked about Boseman's role in What If. "He came in numerous times, was so gung ho about it, was so excited about it... He read the episode that airs 24 hours from now and then came back and said, 'I really love this version of T'Challa.' And we had a conversation after that with Ryan [Coogler] about 'How do we get some of this voice,' none of the storyline, but just some of that voice into Panther 2. Now of course it's remarkably sad and bittersweet, but I'm very happy we have it and I'm very happy he did it for us. I'm excited for the fans to see that as well."

In a separate interview, Lupita Nyong’o (Nakia) praised director Ryan Coogler's leadership during these difficult times as principal photography begins on Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

"People will ask me, ‘Are you excited to go back?’ Excitement isn’t the word. I feel like I’m in a very pensive and meditative state when it comes to Black Panther 2. [Chadwick's] passing is still extremely raw for me," Nyong’o told Yahoo!. "And I can’t even begin to imagine what it will be like to step on set and not have him there... But at the same time we have a leader in Ryan, who feels very much like we do, who feels the loss in a very, very real way as well."

Starring Lupita Nyong’o, Danai Gurira, Winston Duke, Martin Freeman, Letitia Wright, and Angela Bassett, Marvel’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever opens in theaters on July 8, 2022.

Cover photo by Charley Gallay/Getty Images for WarnerMedia