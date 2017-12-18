Channing Tatum’s ‘Gambit’ Budget, Filming Location And Start Date Revealed

The long-in-the-works Gambit is more tangible than ever.

New details reveal Gambit will head in front of cameras in March in New Orleans, according to the city and state’s film offices, as reported by NOLA.com.

The gestating project will shoot under working title “Forevermore.”

Budget details for this specific iteration of the X-Men spinoff are unavailable — the project has changed hands and experienced set backs over the course of its lifetime — but an original 2015 filing with the Louisiana state film office reportedly boasted a $155 million dollar budget.

Gambit will be directed by Gore Verbinski, the filmmaker behind the first three Pirates of the Caribbean movies.

“I think we got super, super lucky,” star and producer Channing Tatum said of Gambit’s bumpy road to the big screen. “I think a lot of setbacks, we’ll look at them in hindsight as giant blessings.”

Tatum, who pointed to R-rated Fox productions Deadpool and Logan as teachers, said the movies “knocked down a lot of doors for us to be able to do things that we wanted to do in the first place.”

According to rumored plot details that surfaced in September, Gambit will operate as a spin on Ocean’s Eleven and Romeo & Juliet — with mutants.



Gambit will open Valentine’s Day 2019.