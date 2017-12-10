Charlie Cox Talks If Daredevil Will Be in a Marvel Movie

With the success of Netflix’s Marvel shows and with the Marvel Cinematic Universe expected to enter a new chapter following the upcoming Avengers 4, many Daredevil fans have been hoping that The Devil of Hell’s Kitchen might make his way to the big screen. Unfortunately, Daredevil star Charlie Cox doesn’t see that happening anytime soon.

At ACE Comic Con in Long Island this weekend, Cox was asked if there were any plans for him to appear in an MCU film and the answer was no and revealed that he hasn’t even been approached about it.

“Not that I’m aware of,” Cox said. “That’s not a conversation that has been had with me, certainly.”

If Daredevil was to get his own movie within the context of the MCU, it wouldn’t be the first time that the character has graced the big screen. Ben Affleck, currently the DC Extended Universe’s Batman, brought the character to life in 2003s Daredevil movie. While the film was a box office success, it received mixed reviews from critics and now, with the success of the Netflix series, many fans have been hoping to see Cox redefine the character in a new feature film. However, while that doesn’t sound likely at the moment, Cox did explain that a large part of why a movie is unlikely is how busy they are making the show as well as the related offerings in Netflix’s corner of the MCU.

“The truth is we’re really busy with making the show and we love making the show and of course we had The Defenders and that took up a lot of our time as well,” Cox said. “So, look, I think it would be a lot of fun and cool if they were to do that, but right now we’re just concentrating on the show.”

And fans definitely want concentration on the show. The last time fans saw Daredevil, he appeared to die in a building implosion at the end of The Defenders only to be shown, alive, and waking up in the care of nuns. With Daredevil season three on the horizon, fans want to see just how he managed to survive, as well as if the series really is taking on the “Born Again” storyline.

Daredevil‘s third season is rumored to premiere on Netflix sometime in 2018.