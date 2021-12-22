Charlie Cox Knew About His Daredevil Return for Years

After Daredevil was canceled by Netflix, Marvel fans launched a “Save Daredevil” campaign that was akin to DC fans’ calls for the Synder Cut. While fans of Daredevil didn’t get the fourth season they were hoping for, this last week was an exciting one. Warning: Spoilers for Spider-Man: No Way Home and Hawkeye ahead! Not only did Vincent D’Onofrio return as Kingpin/Wilson Fisk in Hawkeye, but Charlie Cox made his long-awaited return as Daredevil/Matt Murdock in Spider-Man: No Way Home. Cox’s cameo came only days after Kevin Feige announced that any future appearances by Daredevil in the MCU would be played by him. This week, Iron Fist alum Jessica Henwick was speaking with The Hollywood Reporter about her new movie, The Matrix Resurrections, and was asked about the possibility of returning as Colleen Wing. In her answer, she revealed a surprising fact about Cox.



“If I did [Shang-Chi], I would effectively be putting Colleen to bed,” Henwick explained when asked why she chose The Matrix over portraying a different Marvel role, Xialing, in Shang-Chi. “It wasn’t the main factor, but it definitely came up in conversation,” Henwick added, “I love Colleen. She changed my life. Of course, if I was given the opportunity to revisit her, I would, but I just don’t know how likely that is. Charlie [Cox] knew about that opportunity years ago. He already knew it was happening. I think I would have heard by now if there were any plans with Colleen.”

As for Cox’s cameo, Spider-Man star Tom Holland recently spoke with Marvel.com about the many cameos and actors that appeared in No Way Home. During the interview, Holland called working with Cox “awesome.”

“We had so much fun working with Charlie. It’s really interesting doing a scene between two Super Heroes that has no real Super Hero stuff in it. Apart from the bit when he catches the brick. It was awesome,” Holland shared. Zendaya added, “I didn’t get to be there… I was there for the behind-the-scenes watching you guys. But I didn’t get to be in it.” Holland concluded, “But it was great. I loved working with Charlie.”

Spider-Man: No Way Home and The Matrix Resurrections are now playing in theaters. The Matrix Resurrections is also available to stream on HBO Max.