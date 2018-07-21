Chelsea Cain Makes Marvel Return With Vision Miniseries

After a year-long hiatus, writer Chelsea Cain is making her triumphant return to Marvel Comics with a brand new miniseries featuring The Vision.

Slated to last six issues, this new miniseries will pick up the pieces left by Tom King and Gabriel Walta’s iconic Eisner-winning run and see The Vision, Viv, and Sparky try to get back to their “normal,” everyday life.

Cain — who will write this new miniseries with her husband Marc Mohan — previously wrote a eight-issue Mockingbird series for Marvel. The Vision will be drawn by Aud Koch (Ultimates 2), colored by Jordie Bellaire (coincidentally colored King and Walta’s Vision run), and lettered by Clayton Cowles.

Upon completion of her Mockingbird run, Cain was eventually forced to close up her social media profiles as a direct result of unwarranted harassment.

In particular, many “fans” were upset of Cain’s choice to put Bobbi Morse in a shirt the read “Ask Me About My Feminist Agenda,” a shirt that’s now widely cosplayed at convetions across the world.

Cain reactivated social media earlier this week and soon afterwards announced a new creator-owned series. Man-Eater will be drawn by her Mockingbird partner Kate Niemczyk and will be published by independent powerhouse Image Comics.

The full solicitation, as originally published by CBR, can be seen in its entirety below. The cover for The Vision #1 is drawn by Marcos Martin.

THE VISION #1 (of 6)

Written by CHELSEA CAIN & MARC MOHAN

Penciled by AUD KOCH

Cover by MARCOS MARTIN

THE NEXT CHAPTER OF THE VISION FAMILY!

When the Vision decided to try to live a “normal” life, he built a wife, a son and a daughter—a family—only to watch it nearly all crumble. Now all that’s left is Viv, his learning-to-be-rebellious daughter, and Sparky, the family robo-dog. But what does it mean for an artificial intelligence to rebel? And can a synthezoid father handle single parenthood? The married writing team of Chelsea Cain (Mockingbird) & Marc Mohan join rising star artist Aud Koch for a new take on the Vision family that will once again have everyone talking!