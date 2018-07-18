‘Agents of SHIELD’ Star Chloe Bennet Confirms She’s Dating YouTuber Logan Paul

It’s been long rumored that Chloe Bennet, star of Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD on ABC, is in a relationship with controversial YouTube personality Logan Paul. This week, Bennet finally addressed the rumors, and confirmed that the two are definitely a couple.

After Paul was seen kissing Bennet in an Instagram stories, the rumors flared up once again, and a fan took to Twitter to ask the 26-year-old actress why she would be with someone like Paul.

“I’m seeing rumors you are dating l*gan p*ul,” the tweet wrote. “Just wondering why you would do that.”

The user is undoubtedly referring to several incidents in which Paul has stirred controversy for his actions on YouTube and social media. The most notable of these situations involved Paul posting a video from Japan’s Aokigahara forest, better known as the “Suicide Forest.” In the video, Paul filmed the body of an apparent suicide victim, which resulted in the loss of his partnership with YouTube.

Despite the Paul’s several controversial decisions, Bennet responded to the Twitter user and confirmed that she is dating him.

“Cause he’s kind, creative, funny, vibrantly curious about life, weird as f*** in all the best ways, a big dork, and he’s one of my best friends,” Bennet responded. “It doesn’t make sense to a lot of people, but it doesn’t have too. He’s changed my life for the better and I’ve done the same for him.”

While Paul has made his living stirring the pot online, Bennet became a popular figure in the world of television over the past few years. After being featured as a recurring character on Nashville, the actress landed the leading role of Skye on Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD in 2012.

