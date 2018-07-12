The Internet Is Freaking Out Over ‘Agents of SHIELD’s Chloe Bennet Dating Logan Paul

The nerd world was met with a pretty surprising revelation yesterday, when it was confirmed that Agents of SHIELD star Chloe Bennet is dating Youtuber Logan Paul.

After rumors swirled that the pair were dating, Bennet took to Twitter to set the record straight, saying that Paul has “changed [her] life for the better”.

Cause he’s kind, creative, funny, vibrantly curious about life, weird as fuck in all the best ways, a big dork, and he’s one of my best friends. It doesn’t make sense to a lot of people, but it doesn’t have too. He’s changed my life for the better and I’ve done the same for him. — Chloe Bennet (@chloebennet) July 11, 2018

The news of Bennet and Paul dating has made a bit of a stir online, largely because of the various social media incidents that Paul has had over the past year. The most notable of these situations involved Paul posting a video from Japan’s Aokigahara forest, better known as the “Suicide Forest.” In the video, Paul filmed the body of an apparent suicide victim, which resulted in the loss of his partnership with YouTube.

As you would expect, the response to Bennet and Paul’s romance has ranged quite a bit, from people questioning it to fans agreeing to just stay out of the couple’s business. Here’s a round-up of some of those responses.

???

I love chloe bennet but like… logan paul??????? Really???????? Girl no — ?? Ellen ?? (@EllenTheMelon) July 12, 2018

@shuabert

I just found out Chloe Bennet is dating Logan Paul and now I understand what people felt like when Grimes started dating Elon Musk. — Bodak Fellow (@shuabert) July 12, 2018

Just Let Them Be

listen I don’t like Logan Paul but I love Chloe Bennet. she is genuinely a good person and really does a lot of good for the world. he’s a douche bag. but you can’t help who you fall in love with ?‍♀️ — hannah (@ladylovinlance) July 12, 2018

A Gif For Everything

chloe bennet dating logan paul though pic.twitter.com/WtETMzvZHQ — julia (@inwonderlaand) July 12, 2018

Her Own Person

why are people harassing chloe bennet? why does she need to be held responsible of the shit logan paul’s done? go talk to HIM. — lorena. (@Homegwarts) July 12, 2018

Even Thor Has an Opinion

Twitter’s reaction to Chloe Bennet dating Logan Paul pic.twitter.com/fcMJv7xkPi — Dalton (@RedDragon616) July 12, 2018

Best Wishes