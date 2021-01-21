Anthony Mackie Reacts to Reports Chris Evans Returning as Captain America: "I'll Be Very Happy With That"

✖

Fans said goodbye to Chris Evans' Steve Rogers back in 2019 when Avengers: Endgame hit theaters, but reports emerged just last week that the actor was in talks to return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe in some capacity, an idea which co-star Anthony Mackie was entirely supportive of. Given that Endgame concluded with a scene in which Rogers passed the Captain America mantle to Mackie's Sam Wilson, one might think Mackie would be disappointed that he wouldn't get to spend more time embracing the moniker, but Mackie sounded just as excited as fans were at the notion of getting to reunite with Evans on screen.

"Ya know, I've heard that, I've seen that, and, look, Chris is my boy, so if they're getting the band back together, I'll be very happy with that," Mackie confirmed with the Happy Sad Confused podcast regarding reports of Evans' return.

Ahead of the release of Endgame, many actors who had been involved in the MCU since the beginning had noted that it would be their sendoff to their characters, leaving audiences to wonder how exactly those characters would make their exits. While Robert Downey Jr.'s Tony Stark sacrificed himself to defeat Thanos, Evans' Steve Rogers instead used a time-travel device to reunite with Peggy Carter, opting to stay in the past so he could live out his life with Peggy by his side. The film's finale saw an elderly Rogers offer Captain America's shield to Mackie's Sam Wilson.

Despite the disappointment fans felt at Rogers' exit, the emotional explanation for his journey felt like a cathartic reveal, given how the character's longing for Peggy was a motivating force in his journey since he debuted in Captain America: The First Avenger.

Reports emerged last week that Evans was in talks to return to the franchise, with the caveat being that there were no details about what project would feature his return, as well as such a return likely being as part of an ensemble as opposed to a major starring role in a new outing. Whether this means Evans could return for a movie or a TV series is yet to be seen, with Evans himself jokingly responding to the news last week, tweeting, "News to me."

Mackie will next be seen in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, which debuts on Disney+ on March 19th.

