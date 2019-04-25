Chris Evans Loves Fan Reactions After Debunking Captain America Reports

On the verge of WandaVision being released to the Disney+ streaming service, Marvel fans were thrown for a major loop today when a report indicated Captain America actor Chris Evans was returning for a brand new project in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. But shortly after the news hit, Evans himself shed doubt on the rumor with a simple tweet in which he wrote "news to me," followed by the damning shrug emoji. And of course, these denials are hardly the debunks they used to be; for every time a Mark Ruffalo or Tom Holland spoils a secret, a Hailee Steinfeld or Tatiana Maslany is denying their involvement.

Chris Evans has played this game before, and many fans know it. That's why they began responding in droves to his surprising response, prompting the actor himself to shed a few laughs.

It goes without saying that Captain America is one of the most popular characters from Marvel Studios. No matter what the news is, fans are bound to have passionate reactions. So when Evans comes out and sheds doubt on the big casting news, the fan response is hardly going to be reasonable or understanding. But at least it's nice to see Evans himself responding with some humor.

Read on to see some of the best tweets responding to Evans' "denial" of the report he's returning as Captain America.