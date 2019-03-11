‘Captain America’ Star Chris Evans Ranks His Favorite Snacks

Chris Evans has become a social media mogul for Marvel fans. Over the last year or so, his posts have become increasingly viral thanks to the star’s truly relatable tweets. Now, Evans is sounding off again on Twitter, but it seems the post is drawing some heat.

You know, since the Marvel Studios star is getting a bit controversial. Evans is ranking his favorite chip snacks, and Captain America stans aren’t sure they can stand by the list.

Taking to social media, Evans got fans going when he responded to a video featuring an assorted snack box. The piece asks how the chips should be ranked, and Evans gave the following take:

“The correct answer is:

1. Cool ranch

2. Cheetos

3. Nacho cheese Doritos

4. Fritos

5. BBQ lays

6. Original lays”

Asserting he “will not be taking questions” about the list, fans were forced to go to (civil) war in the comments. A slew of fans questioned how Fritos could ever surpass an original Lays potato chip, but fans admit one of the answers could be seen coming.

After all, Evans does have a unique attachment to Cool Ranch Doritos. In the past, the actor spoke about his love of the snack during a press round for Avengers: Age of Ultron. Paired with Chris Hemsworth, the actors were given some Avengers-packaged Doritos, and the Cool Ranch flavor went to Captain America. What followed was Evans eating plenty of chips and nearly choking on them when his co-star made a suggestive joke about the branding deal, so fans are glad to see the actor still enjoys the tangy snack.

There is no telling whether Evans will get another Doritos deal with Avengers: Endgame on the horizon, but the actor will be fine either way. The upcoming flick promises to bring the MCU to a culmination after more than a decade on screen. Evans is set to reprise his role as Captain Americaand lead the surviving Avengers as they try to undo the damage Thanos wrought in Avengers: Infinity War. Few details are known about the film, but Evans did assure fans the sequel is beyond anything they’ve imagined.

“This one is special,” Evans tweeted once the film’s first trailer dropped. “You guys have no idea.”

So, do you agree with Evans’ ranking here? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Avengers: Infinity War is now available on home video, and Captain Marvel is now in theaters. Upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Avengers: Endgame on April 26th, and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5th.

