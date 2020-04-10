Chris Evans Shares His Celebrity Crush

Times are pretty tough right now, but luckily the Internet has its favorite boyfriend to help boost spirits. Chris Evans is best known for playing Steve Rogers/Captain America in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and since the coronavirus quarantine began he’s posted a personal update and brought the Internet some extra cheer by sharing a photo himself with his quarantine companion, his dog Dodger. The actor’s latest tweet reveals something about Evans that his fans have long wondered… who is his celebrity crush? While the answer may surprise some, others won’t be shocked to learn that Evans likes his ladies funny. That’s right, Captain America has a crush on Julia Loius-Dreyfus, the hilarious nine-time Emmy-winning actor known for Seinfeld and Veep.

“.@OfficialJLD you’ve never looked better. Let’s bend the curve by staying home and keeping our distance, California. #StayHomeSaveLives,” @CAgovernor tweeted along with a fun video of Louis-Dreyfus. “Thanks & happy to help get the message out. 👍🏽.” she replied. This caught the attention of Evans, who shared the post with the caption, “My celebrity crush.” You can check out the tweets below:

Recently, Evans won over our hearts even further by talking about his mom. He revealed that Avengers: Endgame‘s Old Man Steve Rogers made his mother cry, and shared that she actually helped talk him into playing the iconic hero.

Evans’ next project is Defending Jacob, a new mini-series coming to Apple TV+ based on the novel of the same name by William Landay. The show is also set to star Downton Abbey‘s Michelle Dockery, IT‘s Jaeden Martell, Succession‘s Cherry Jones, and Orange Is the New Black‘s Pablo Schreiber. It was also recently announced that Evans will be teaming up with Doctor Strange director, Scott Derrickson, for a thriller about the Bermuda Triangle. Evans is also expected to appear in the newest film version of Little Shop of Horrors.

Defending Jacob premieres on Apple TV+ on April 24th.