Chris Evans Gets Compared to Hand Sanitizer in Hilarious Twitter Thread

Chris Evans found himself the subject of an amazing Twitter thread about hand sanitizer this weekend. With “social distancing” in full effect, one Twitter user thought it would be hysterical to do versions of the Captain America actor as bottles of sanitizer. The Internet promptly agreed amid their coronavirus-induced solitude. Get ready for the web to become a much sillier place over the next couple of weeks. For his part, it isn’t clear if the Marvel star has seen this yet. But, with his usage of social media, it will only be a second before he finds out.

Earlier today, the Marvel star took to Twitter to share what’s been going on out his way with the coronavirus. He’s just the latest member of the Marvel Studios unit to share a message with the fans. The United States had a bit of a wake-up call this week when Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson tested positive for the virus. The next 40 minutes saw travel to Europe limited and the NBA postpone their season due to concerns about the virus. Calling this a weird week is a bit of an understatement.

“Like so many of you, unfortunately we’ve had to move some things around. We’re making plans and will keep you updated. I hope everyone is planning ahead and seeking reliable information. Stay safe!!,” Evans wrote.

chris evans as sanitizers, a thread 👩🏻‍🔬🧪🦠 — ash (@buttsandevans) March 13, 2020

The Captain America actor was poised to speak at SXSW this year, but that is no longer happening due to the virus. In fact, the entire entertainment landscape has changed considerably since Monday. For a little taste of some of the changes, here’s a list:

Warner Bros. canceled the premiere of Superman: Red Son. The Falcon and the Winter Soldier has delayed production. Riverdale has delayed production. The Batman‘s production has halted. Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is delayed while the film’s director awaits test results. Disney parks have shut down. The Game Developers Conference canceled its 2020 event after a series of company pullouts. London Book Fair was canceled.

Like so many of you, unfortunately we’ve had to move some things around. We’re making plans and will keep you updated. I hope everyone is planning ahead and seeking reliable information. Stay safe!! — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) March 14, 2020

