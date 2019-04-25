Watch Chris Evans Get Senator Kamala Harris to Reveal Her Favorite Marvel Movie Scene

✖

On Tuesday night, several members of Avengers: Endgame's cast assembled with Senator Kamala Harris during a fundraising event for Joe Biden's and Harris' campaign for President and Vice President. On hand from the cast were Chris Evans, Scarlett Johansson, Robert Downey Jr., Zoe Saldana, Paul Rudd, Mark Ruffalo, Don Cheadle, Anthony Russo, and Joe Russo. The actors participated in trivia and other fun activities during the virtual event which summoned them all together via Zoom. Before it came to an end, not only was Harris quoting Captain America, but Evans got the Vice Presidential candidate to reveal her favorite scene from the MCU.

"What scene from a Marvel movie, from any Marvel movie, is the most meaningful to you and why?" Evans asked.

"I would say when Gamora reaches out to Nebula," Harris said. "Because my sister is very important to me and I know the power of sisterhood. I also know how sisters can fight but at the end come together as they did. It was touching at the end but each iteration of their relationship, seeing it develop, it was fun to watch and some of my favorite scenes." The scene is in reference to Gamora from 2014 reaching out to the present day version of Nebula who had been captured by Thanos. Gamora ultimately agrees to help Nebula's cause in stopping their evil father.

Check out the clip from the Voters Assemble event as it has made its way to Twitter below!

.@KamalaHarris talking about her favorite scene from a marvel superhero movie at the #VotersAssemble event. pic.twitter.com/CXEaGRZZx8 — Jer Johns (@aplacecalledjer) October 20, 2020

The event called for lots of Marvel talk, including a tough callback to Black Widow's death in Avengers: Endgame.

To wrap up the night, Harris went ahead and quoted one of Captain America's most famous lines in the Marvel Cinematic Universe: "I can do this all day."

In the words of @CaptainAmerica: “I can do this all day” ❤️🙌 Great way to end #VotersAssemble NOW GO VOTE, EVERYONE! pic.twitter.com/558uaBwm0K — Stephanie Ramirez (@SweetnShy13) October 21, 2020

Lots of clips from the event have made their way on to Twitter, circulating in a search for "#VotersAssemble" under the "Video" tab on Twitter.