Chris Evans Posts Cuddly Selfie with Dog, Dodger

Over the last few months, Chris Evans has enjoyed a whirlwind. The lead up to Avengers: Endgame had fans worldwide on pins and needles. When the film made its debut, the epic movie broke record after record at the box office, and Evans was simply along for the ride. These days, it seems a vacation is in order for the actor, and he knows just how to spend his downtime.

Clearly, one of the best form of relaxation for Evans is spending time with his pup, and he made fans melt when he posted a selfie of them together.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Recently, Evans hit up Twitter to celebrate International Dog Day. It was there the former Captain America actor posted a selfie of him lying down with his dog Dodger lying down with him.

As you can see below, Evans looks very happy to be with his pup. Dodger is dozing off with his fur shaven down to account for the hot summer weather. On the other hand, the selfie sees Evans rocking a kept beard and mustache. Dressed in a grey-and-green shirt, Evans looks adorable with his styled hairdo, and the cozy photo has fans feeling all of the feels.

Of course, fans are well aware of Evans’ and his love of dogs. The actor has been very vocal about his pets, and Dodger can be seen on social media quite often. In fact, the actor recently interrupted his own panel at a convention in June when he spotted a dog in the crowd. Evans went to go meet with the good boy despite the uproar of fans around him, and the interaction gave Evans just enough energy to complete the panel.

Do you think Evans’ dog has what it takes to become a superhero? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Upcoming Marvel Studios projects include Black Widow on May 1, 2020, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier in Fall 2020, The Eternals on November 6, 2020, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on February 12, 2021, WandaVision in Spring 2021, Loki in Spring 2021, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on May 7, 2021, What If…? in Summer 2021, Hawkeye in Fall 2021, and Thor: Love and Thunder on November 5, 2021.