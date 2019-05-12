Chris Evans Shares Another Joyous Video From the Avengers: Endgame Set

Avengers: Endgame has been out in theaters for a couple weeks, which means Joe and Anthony Russo have officially lifted the spoiler ban for fans and the cast. The Marvel Cinematic Universe actors have since begun sharing tons of behind-the-scenes content from the set, and people cannot get enough of the fun. The latest video comes from Chris Evans, who posted another group shot from the movie’s biggest scene.

There’s so much to love in this little clip:

-Danai dancing

-Tessa laughing

-Mark having no clue what’s happening

-Renner being Renner

-Rudd being Rudd pic.twitter.com/T8b6V1Xsp9 — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) May 12, 2019

Many fans were quick to comment on the post, loving the new video.

“Thank you for feeding us so well king,” @hiddlestomas wrote.

“THE CUTEST CAST PLEASE I MISS YALL SO MUCH ALREADY.” @lillseb added.

“Isn’t Rudd always being Rudd?,” @DanielleSATM joked.

“We have never seen Scarlett in any Endgame behind the scene videos,” @stevngrntrogers pointed out.

“THIS IS THE CONTENT I SIGNED UP FOR,” @firstlbgtcap replied.

Keep these set videos coming, Chris! We can’t get enough.

Avengers: Endgame stars Robert Downey Jr. (Iron Man), Chris Evans (Captain America), Josh Brolin (Thanos), Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow), Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Jeremy Renner (Hawkeye), Brie Larson (Captain Marvel), Danai Gurira (Okoye), Paul Rudd (Ant-Man), Karen Gillan (Nebula), Mark Ruffalo (Hulk), Don Cheadle (War Machine), Tessa Thompson (Valkyrie), and Bradley Cooper (Rocket Raccoon). In a fun and surprising move, the new film also stars all of the lovely people you can see in Evans’ video.

Avengers: Endgame is now playing in theaters everywhere. Other MCU films include Captain Marvel, which is still playing in select theaters, and Spider-Man Far From Home, which lands in theaters on July 2nd.

