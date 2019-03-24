Chris Hemsworth Checks Out Australia’s Marvel Stadium

Did you know that Australia has its very own Marvel Stadium? Last year, the Docklands Stadium, which is one of Australia’s leading multi-purpose venues, got an exciting name change. Formally known as Colonial Stadium, the Telstra Dome, and Etihad Stadium, the Melbourne venue’s name was changed after an eight-year naming rights deal was made with the Walt Disney Company. Yesterday, the stadium had a very special visitor: the most famous Australian in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Chris Hemsworth, who is best known to Marvel fans as Thor, caught a football game there last night.

“Last night @westernbulldogs fan & @marvelaunz star @chrishemsworth popped by to say hello & cheer on his beloved doggies to a season-opener win!,” the Marvel Stadium account wrote on Instagram.

As you can see, there is a special homage to Hemsworth’s character right out front. The Mjölnir statue hangs out at gate five for all to see. Hela may have destroyed the infamous hammer in the Thor: Ragnarok, but its power will never be forgotten.

Many fans were quick to comment on the post, excited to see Hemsworth out and about.

“I love how natural @chrishemsworth is with the public. You are awesome Chris,” @hodgson.kristen wrote.

“First of all, where’s our Marvel Stadium in Los Angeles??,” @joshpetro91 inquired.

“Melbourne. Best city,” @thorofoz added.

Hemsworth may be enjoying the Western Bulldogs now, but soon he’ll be off promoting his upcoming film, Avengers: Endgame. The highly-anticipated Marvel film will bring together Hemsworth, Robert Downey Jr. (Iron Man), Chris Evans (Captain America), Josh Brolin (Thanos), Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow), Jeremy Renner (Hawkeye), Brie Larson (Captain Marvel), Danai Gurira (Okoye), Paul Rudd (Ant-Man), Karen Gillan (Nebula), Mark Ruffalo (Hulk), Don Cheadle (War Machine), and Bradley Cooper (Rocket Raccoon).

Avengers: Endgame hits theaters on April 26th. Other MCU films include Captain Marvel, which is currently playing in theaters everywhere and Spider-Man Far From Home, which lands in theaters on July 5th.

