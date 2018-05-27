Chris Hemsworth Shares Fun Video Showing His Commitment to Promoting ‘Avengers: Infinity War’

Things may have taken a sad, somber turn for Thor in Avengers: Infinity War, but Chris Hemsworth certainly hasn’t lost his humor when it comes to promoting the latest Marvel Cinematic Universe installment as a hilarious new video proves.

In preparation for a fan event in Singapore recently, Hemsworth posted a video to his Twitter account to show fans just how much he appreciated them and their support and the lengths he was going to prove it. Check it out below.

Recent event in Singapore where I out they had their biggest opening ever for our little passion project @Avengers: Infinity War. No blister too small, no paper cut too large, all for the fans, show must go on!!!!! #pianodaysareover pic.twitter.com/UoH4a18hWI — Chris Hemsworth (@chrishemsworth) May 25, 2018

In the video, Hemsworth “documents” his effort signing countless headshots of himself. The task was daunting, but Hemsworth is shown never stopping and never giving up, continuing to sign through dinner, workouts, showering, and even a haircut to make sure that every photo is signed for fans. The video concludes with a triumphant Hemsworth greeting thrilled fans waving the headshots he signed.

“Recent event in Singapore where I [found] out they had their biggest opening ever for our little passion project Avengers: Infinity War,” Hemsworth wrote on Twitter. “No blister too small, no papercut too large, all for the fans, show must go on!!!!!”

This hilarious autograph video is just the latest example of how the Avengers: Infinity War star is showing his gratitude to fans for making the film such a huge success. Last week, the Aussie actor posted a short thank you to his Instagram, though he may have also dropped a hint about his heroic future in the process.

“It was the biggest superhero film opening ever,” Hemsworth said in the video. “The film continues to smash records left right and center and, I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again — it’s all thanks to you guys. Thank you so much, everyone who continues to support these characters and the Marvel Universe. We’re going to keep trying to crank them out for you, if you let us.”

Hemsworth’s contract with Marvel Studios will be complete once Avengers 4 hits theaters next year, but between the breath of fresh air that was Thor: Ragnarok and the future of the MCU being something of a question mark following Infinity War it’s not impossible that there could be more for Thor to do. Fans will just have to wait to see what’s next, but one thing they can count on is Hemsworth’s dedication — and hopefully more fun videos, too.

