Here’s What Chris Hemsworth Could Look Like as Deadpool

Yesterday was Marvel’s Thor star Chris Hemsworth‘s birthday and to celebrate he enjoyed a birthday cake with his family. He also shared the story online of how his son then pushed his face into the cake with the candles still burning and joked that he could now take Ryan Reynolds‘ place playing Deadpool.

Artist BossLogic has acted quickly to imagine what Hemsworth could actually look like as Marvel’s “Merc With a Mouth,” and it’s quite a departure from Hemsworth’s usual look.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Take a look below:

This isn’t the first time a Marvel fan has imagined Hemsworth in a different Marvel role. One fan imagined a universe where Hemsworth plays Thor’s treacherous brother Loki instead.

Hemsworth still has at least one more outing as Marvel’s god of thunder left. He’ll return in Avengers 4 in 2019, which Hemsworth has previously teased may be more shocking than even Avengers: Infinity War.

“If you were shocked by [Infinity War], I think the second one is even more shocking, for other reasons entirely,” Hemsworth said. “That’s what kind of blew me away the first time I read both scripts, is how they managed to orchestrate so many different characters but give them each their own separate shot and moments, and have it be elevated and feel fresh and unique—not just like a messy, thrown-together assembly of these guys.

“The second one I’m probably even more excited about. Just for people to see. I just think it’s another step again. Each step we seem to take with these films, I’ve loved the fact that there’s been growth and evolution and it continues to surprise people as opposed to sort of flatlining, which was obviously always a fear—that they’d run out of ideas or run dry of creative excitement. For me, this whole experience has been incredible. In particular the last one.”

There’s been a lot of speculation that Avengers 4 may actually be Hemsworth’s final time playing Thor. In fact, Hemsworth said as much, but with one exception.

Now Hemsworth is working on his next adventure, reteaming with Thor: Ragnarok co-star Tessa Thompson on the new Men in Black movie. Hemsworth was also expected to return to the Star Trek universe as Captain Kirk’s father, George Kirk, in Star Trek 4, but it would appear contract negotiations have fallen apart and his involvement is now in question.

What do you think of Hemsworth look as Deadpool? Let us know in the comments!

Avengers: Infinity War is now available is now available as a digital download and on Blu-ray and DVD on August 14th.

Ant-Man and the Wasp is now playing in theaters. Other upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, the sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming on July 5th, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2020.