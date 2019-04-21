Chris Hemsworth Would Love to Play Thor Again After ‘Avengers: Endgame’

With Avengers: Endgame set to premiere in theaters in just a few more days, fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe are facing the end of an era. As the culmination of 22 films over the course of a decade, the Infinity Saga will finally wrap up an ambitious undertaking in the superhero universe.

It’s natural for fans to be worried about some of their favorite characters, especially when it comes to the original trinity of Captain America, Iron Man, and Thor. But the God of Thunder not be done with Marvel Studios, as Chris Hemsworth recently appeared on This Morning and said he’d love to continue on as Thor.

“I’d play this character for as long as anyone would let me,” Hemsworth said. “I’ve loved it so much. But the combination of this many characters in this Phase Three, as Marvel calls it, you’ll never have this interaction with this many people again. Who knows what the future holds and whether they do prequels and sequels or whatever, I’d be open to anything. But right now, this is where we finish up.“

Hemsworth has been cagey about his MCU future, and before Thor: Ragnarok he seemed eager to move on once his contract was fulfilled. The actor opened up on how he finally came to embrace playing the God of Thunder and how they nailed the character in his latest solo film. Asked about the others, Hemsworth responded: “the first one is good, the second one is meh.”

He added, “I think, tonally, we never quite landed on what that [film] should have been. I think it became a little too… I don’t want to say serious… but, as I was shooting it I desperately wanted to do something more fun with the character, and unexpected.”

Hemsworth’s character has become one of the most popular Avengers after Ranarok and Infinity War, and fans will get to see his journey continue in an unexpected way this week. Perhaps we’ll even get fourth Thor movie with Taika Waititi directing…

Avengers: Endgame premieres in theaters this Friday, on April 26th.

