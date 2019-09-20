Chris Hemsworth Poses With Thanos Sign at Global Climate Strike

The Global Climate Strike is taking place today, as citizens from countries all over the world show their awarness and support of combating climate change. Well, one celebrity lending his star power to the Global Climate Strike is Avengers and Thor star Chris Hemsworth. During a rally in Byron Bay, Australia, Hemsworth bumped into one Climate Strike participant who found a cheeky way to incorporate Avengers: Infinity War / Endgame into her protest sign. Being the ‘man of the people’ that he is, Hemsworth could help but to stop and pose with the lucky fan, while paying homage to the Thanos vs. Thor rivalry in the Marvel Cinematic Universe!

Here’s the picture of Chris Hemsworth posing with a Thanos sign at the Global Climate Strike rally – courtesy of the Byron Bay Film Festival group:

Videos by ComicBook.com

You know we’re in a bad place when a “Thanos Had A Better Plan 4 Earth” sign is getting celebrity endorsement at a Climage Change rally. You know we’re in an even worse place when you have to acknowledge just how accurate that sign is. The sign is a nice bit of wit, but in all seriousness there has been a certain sector of Marvel fans who truly embrace Thanos’ view “environment conservation.” Again, that’s just yet another red flag signal of how drastic the environmental situation has become.

Chris Hemsworth also posted an adorable picture of himself with his daughter, along with this message of support for the Global Climate Strike:

“What do we want? Climate Action! The kids have spoken! Well done to all the young climate strikers for taking part in #climatestrike drawing immediate attention to the climate change emergency!! Taking to the streets and demanding an end to the age of fossil fuels!! Coming out in droves like Children Of The Corn with far better intentions. Telling our political leaders that if they’re gonna speak for them they need to listen to them! The climate crisis is upon us. Children understand the basic science that if we continue to pollute the planet climate change will worsen and they won’t have a future. None of us will. The planet will die and if you do the math pretty sure that means ….um yep we’ll also be disposed of unceremoniously too🤔So yeah definitely immediate, urgent and necessary wouldn’t you say ..? Get moving “leaders”

Step 1 – move away from the burning of fossil fuels, no more new oil, gas, coal projects (that’s you Adani Mine)

Step 2 – move toward 100% renewable energy generation and exports by 2030

Step 3- fund a just transition and job creation for all fossil fuel workers and communities as this transition occurs“

The Global Climate Strike is currently being held all over the world. Find out HERE where you join an event near you.