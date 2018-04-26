Chris Hemsworth Says Some Of Marvel Cast Is Excited About ‘Avengers 4’

During an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, the host asked Marvel stars including Chris Hemsworth, Josh Brolin, and Sebastian Stan the obvious question: how is it possible that the cast could be surprised about the ending to Avengers: Infinity War if they have already filmed a whole second movie, set to hit theaters next May?

There was not a straight answer, although Hemsworth suggested that perhaps some actors were not as jazzed for the second half of the Infinity War story as others (presumably implying that the actors whose characters die are the less enthusiastic ones).

“Some of us are excited about the next one,” joked Hemsworth.

Marvel Studios has always been spoiler-conscious, but in Avengers: Infinity War, they have taken paranoia to the next level, with stories of even key actors being given fake scripts, or locked in a room without their phones when looking at one that (they assumed) was real.

That has extended to a promotional campaign where the directors say “Thanos demands silence,” and urge fans not to spoil the movie for anyone who has not yet seen it.

Deaths are another big part of Infinity War, which have not been such a big part of promotional campaigns for Marvel movies in the past. With some contracts ending, some actors not committing publicly to more movies, and a slew of new characters who need their time in the spotlight, it seems obvious that a movie as massive as Infinity War — and one that pays off seeds sown as early as the first Avengers movie — will inevitably feature some character deaths. After fans started to speculate as much, filmmakers goosed that speculation on and have promised that when all is said and done, nothing in the Marvel Cinematic Universe will be the same.

Avengers: Infinity War, Marvel’s biggest film to date, is set to hit theaters on Friday, one week earlier than its original premiere date on May 4. Marvel will follow the film up with Ant-Man and the Wasp on July 6, and Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019. The sequel to Avengers: Infinity War is still without a title, and it will arrive next year on May 3.