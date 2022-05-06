Chris Hemsworth’s Voice Is Extra Soothing in Centr’s New Learn to Meditate Series

✖

Back in 2019, Marvel Cinematic Universe star Chris Hemsworth launched his own app called Centr with the goal "to build a program that takes the guesswork and excuses out of training, eating and living well." In honor of World Meditation Day, Centr just launched a new series called Learn to Meditate which features Hemsworth's soothing voice. The actor took to Instagram today to share a little clip of his recording session, and it's got us feeling relaxed already!

"7 days of meditation is out now. With our new learn to meditate series voiced by me @centrfit," Hemsworth wrote. You can check out the video in the post below:

Learn to Meditate is a seven-day series with each day focusing on Stress Release, Sleep Visualization, Breathing, Focus, Motivation, Body Scan, and Peak Performance, respectively. The series is aimed at beginners who are interested in getting into mediation and focuses on different mediation styles. You can learn more at Centr.com.

