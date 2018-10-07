Chris Pratt Reassures Marvel Fans He’s Ok After Chaos at Conor McGregor vs Khabib Nurmagomedov Match at UFC 229

Avengers: Infinity War star Chris Pratt was in the audience last night when a fight broke out in the crowd at UFC 229. He has since taken to Twitter to assure concerned fans that he was not caught up in the bedlam.

“Thanks for everyone’s concern,” Pratt tweeted. “I’m all good! Had such a great night! It’s just like us to focus on the craziest moment of any media event. But for real- post fight scuffle aside- let’s not forget the Ferguson Pettit fight.”

When a fan asked why the legendary Star-Lord didn’t get involved in the scuffle, Pratt reminded fans that he’s not a superhero, he just plays one in the movies.

“Several official people had it shut down in no less than 5 seconds,” Pratt tweeted. “I’m just a spectator. Security and police had it buttoned up immediately. But thanks for the vote of confidence!”

Pratt went on to say that he is an unabashed fan of “The Beast” Derrick Lewis and was pleased by Lewis’ victory at the event.

“Heck Yes! Derrick is a good man who helped a lot of Texans out during Harvey,” Pratt tweeted, referring to the Hurricane Harvey, which battered Texas in 2017. “Loved watching him get that win.”

He also made sure to clarify that a photo of him in the UFC crowd with an ecstatic face was not taken after the fight in the crowd began but after Lewis’ victory.

“That was actually after Derrick won,” he tweeted. “I don’t advocate unsanctioned violence.”

The brawl in question broke out after the card’s main event. Defending champion Khabib Nurmagomedov forced the challenger, Conor McGregor, to tap out, but the fighting didn’t end there.

Nurmagomedov leaped out of the octagon and into the crowd to start fighting with McGregor’s team. While everyone in the octagon was distracted by Nurmagomedov’s leap, a spectator from the crowd scaled the octagon cage and began assaulting McGregor.

As Pratt describes, it wasn’t long before security team members swarmed the octagon and the crowd to put an end to the chaos, but many fans were shocked to see such chaos break out in the first place.

