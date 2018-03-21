‘Civil War’ Affects ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ In Major Ways

While Thanos will unquestionably be the focus of Avengers: Infinity War, don’t think that the events of Civil War will be pushed to the sidelines.

That film essentially split the Avengers right down the middle, and Infinity War writers Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely explained to ComicBook.com’s Brandon Davis at a recent set visit just how much that influences the characters of Infinity War.

“That is something we didn’t want to blow off,” Markus said. “Didn’t want to devalue Civil War by having a phone call saying, “Let’s all get back together because there’s an even worse guy.” Nah, everything’s fine now. So we dragged that a long way through it so that we are valuing the resentments we’ve built up between these characters.”

“They’re ill-prepared to handle this,” McFeely said, with Markus adding “Yeah. And it shows.”

This film will end up pairing some unlikely heroes together, and that chaffing of personalities is kind of where the fun is.

“We talked a lot about, it’s a Joe Russo term, “strange alchemy”. What is it when you put the two characters together, even in a fairly normal traditional situation, but since we’ve invested in those characters and known them, we sort of delighted in the idea of those two people rubbing against each other. So, we always chased “delight” – and terror. Lots of terror,” McFeely said.

Markus and McFeely are also fully aware of the history before Civil War, which will present itself in interesting ways throughout Infinity War.

“And there’s also…we’re coming off Civil War,” Markus said. “We’re coming off Winter Soldier. So that’s there’s lots of backstory that still needs to play out in addition to the Thanos situation. Like, I just walked by Sebastian Stan out there. You could put Bucky in a room with anybody and they’re going to say, “Oh sh*t! He’s a maniac.” He’s shot Natasha [Romanoff] twice as far as I can keep count, so it’s going to be interesting.”

This film is certainly ambitious, but the Marvel Studios team has yet to really miss, so hopes are high they’ll knock this one out of the park too.

Fans can still enjoy Black Panther, which is in theaters now. Avengers: Infinity War lands in theaters on April 27, and Ant-Man and The Wasp soars into theaters on July 6. Captain Marvel hits theaters on March 8, 2019, followed by Avengers 4 on May 3, 2019.