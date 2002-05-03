Breaking News: J. Jonah Jameson Gets a Retro Marvel Legends Figure From Hasbro

Breaking News: For Marvel Monday on November 2nd, Hasbro released a Marvel Legends figure based Daily Bugle editor-in-chief J. Jonah Jameson. When we reached out for comment, a clearly agitated Jameson yelled something about Spider-Man being a menace before abruptly terminating the call.

Here's what we know: The 6-inch J. Jonah Jameson Marvel Legends figure features a classic comic book look, swappable hands, and two copies of the the Daily Bugle (one that's rolled up and another opened with a "Spider-Sham" headline), and a vintage Toy Biz-style cardback.

Note that one of J. Jonah Jameson's swappable hands can be used to point at the headline or at anyone that he's currently yelling at. We would have loved to see a J.K. Simmons swappable head on this figure but, alas, we can't have it all. Maybe they'll make a separate J.K. Simmons version so that they can point and yell at each other in a Spider-Man impostor meme-type scenario.

Pre-orders for the J. Jonah Jameson Retro Marvel Legends figure are live here at Entertainment Earth for $20.99. It launches alongside another Marvel Mondays release from Hasbro - the Marvel Legends Series War Machine Roleplay Helmet.

The helmet is a full-scale, wearable replica that features electronic lights and sounds. The magnetized faceplate can be detached and then connected to the top. Doing so will trigger the light-up eyes and sound FX.

The War Machine helmet is also available to pre-order here at Entertainment Earth for $99.99. However, it appears to be a simple repaint of the previously released Iron Man helmet which can be had here on Amazon or here at Best Buy on sale for $82.99 at the time of writing.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.