Clever Avengers: Endgame Easter Egg Pays Tribute to Stan Lee’s Dog

The late, great comics legend Stan Lee is known for creating some of the most iconic characters in comic book history, and in his later years, he continued to rise to fame for his beloved cameos in various films, especially the ones in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Lee filmed his final appearances before his death and was seen in Captain Marvel and Avengers: Endgame after his passing. In a way, these were the perfect final films for the creator, as he was able to pay homage to one of his first movie cameos and make his last appearance in the film that brought the 11-year Infinity Saga to an end. In a recent article, ScreenRant points out that Lee wasn’t the only member of his family to appear in Avengers: Endgame. Lee’s beloved dog, Charlotte Lee, was also mentioned onscreen.

“Avengers: Endgame picks up in the aftermath of Thanos’ snap,” ScreenRant explains. “And Scott Lang finds a memorial tribute to those missing. Below his own name is a ‘Charlotte Lee.’ This is actually the name of Stan Lee’s dog. The legend’s pet now gets Marvel cameos, too! Charlotte Lee was actually lost in 2018, but eventually returned. Just like Scott Lang in the film, which is perhaps the reason for the egg.” You can check out a screenshot below:

Earlier this month, Avengers: Endgame was nominated at the 92nd Academy Awards for Best Visual Effects (Dan DeLeeuw, Russell Earl, Matt Aitken, and Dan Sudick), but the movie ultimately lost to 1971. However, the Marvel movie did take home some prizes during awards season. The movie won Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture from the SAG Awards as well as Best Visual Effects and Best Action Movie at the Critic’s Choice Awards.

Avengers: Endgame directors, Joe and Anthony Russo, recently celebrated their film’s Academy Award nomination. They also teamed up with Spider-Man actor, Tom Holland, to celebrate their Golden Tomato Award from Rotten Tomatoes for Best Wide Release Movie 2019. The Russos also scored the Motion Picture Showman of the Year Award from the ICG Publicists Guild.

