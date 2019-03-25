‘Cloak & Dagger’ Showrunner Says Season 2 Hits the Ground Running

Marvel’s Cloak & Dagger spent its entire first season building an honest and realistic world for heroes Tandy and Tyrone to exist in. They spent a good chunk of those first ten episodes trying to figure out their own powers, as well as their connection to one another. The second season of the celebrated series, which arrives at the beginning of April, will be starting out much, much differently. Tandy and Tyrone’s world has now been built, and things are going to hit the ground running when the show returns.

During a visit to the New Orleans set of Cloak & Dagger, ComicBook.com spoke with showrunner Joe Pokaski about the changes awaiting the second season. There are plenty of differences coming our way this year, but the first thing Pokaski mentioned was the way in which Season 2 gets things started right away.

“It’s gonna be about an eight month pick up, from the last season,” Pokaski began. “Listen, I think if season one was our kind of slow boil origin story, the ‘Who am I?’ call to action, We kinda drop right into it in season two. And if season one was about, ‘Holy crap, I’m a hero,’ season two is about, ‘What kind of hero am I gonna be?’ So, we have Tandy and Tyrone, they’re in very different situations now. Tandy was living in the church, and she was kinda living her cynical life, and now she’s moved in with her mom. And you can see we’ve changed the set decoration a little to show that the mom and daughter are trying to bring hope in, but Tandy’s got a lot of baggage. Tandy’s got a lot of baggage, her mom’s got a lot of baggage, it’s not gonna be easy.

“Tyrone, on the other hand, lived in this gilded cage and he said, ‘Mom, you’re smothering me. I don’t want all this, I don’t wanna deal with the school.’ Now, he’s got nothing, he’s got everything he wished for, and that’s going to make him crazy too. Episode one, right away, we kind of introduce a force of nature that only they can reckon with, so all of their personal stuff gets messed up with the fact that there’s people being killed and I think we drop them right into the fire.”

Not that the first season of Cloak & Dagger was particularly slow by any means, but Season 2 is clearly a much more quick-moving affair. With a villain like Mayhem on the way, Tandy and Tyrone likely won’t have too much time to deal with anything else.

Cloak & Dagger Season 2 begins Thursday, April 4th at 8 pm ET on Freeform.

