Marvel’s ‘Cloak & Dagger’ Season 2 Trailer Released

Now under two months from the debut of Cloak & Dagger Season Two, Freeform has released the first full trailer featuring footage from the upcoming. As expected, Tandy Bowen/Dagger (Olivia Holt) and Tyrone Johnson/Cloak (Aubrey Joseph) take center stage in the trailer as they work to determine what steps to take after the event season one finale.

Also featured prominently throughout is Emma Lahana, the actor behind Detective Brigid O’Reilly, who’ll morphed into her anti-hero persona Mayhem at the end of last season. Last year, Cloak & Dagger showrunner Joe Pokaski told ComicBook.com the writer’s room decided to slowly turn O’Reilly into Mayhem pretty early on.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Yeah, I mean listen I think Detective O’Reilly – I think we all very early saw the opportunity in laying out a first season and there’s a certain risk to it because you don’t know you’re having a second season,” Pokaski explained. “But, the idea of laying out an ally to Cloak & Dagger and then knowing over the course of these nine episodes that you’re actually telling the origin story of a villain of sorts.”

“So it was really interesting, particularly with the women in the room, when we talked a lot about her character and how to make her a cop that didn’t necessarily try to pretend to be a guy to be a good cop,” the writer continued. “I think we gave her her own personality. And not enough can be said about Emma Lahana who understood that and brought it to the screen with two episodes without saying a word.”

Outside of the rise of Mayhem, little to no details have surfaced in terms of what to expect from the season.

Are you looking forward to the second season of Cloak & Dagger? What’d you think of its initial season? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below or join the conversation online by hitting me (@AdamBarnhardt) up on Twitter to chat all things MCU!

Cloak & Dagger Season Two debuts with a two-hour premiere on April 4th on Freeform. The entire first season is now available for streaming on Hulu.