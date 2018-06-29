‘Cloak & Dagger’ Recap With Spoilers: “Princeton Offense”

“Princeton Offense” starts with a gentleman named Louden Swift raking a beach. He’s a disabled soldier and he’s acting as a spokesman for Roxxon. The camera zooms out to show Tandy watching Louden’s commercial on her phone. She’s going over the files she took from Greg’s office.

We get a close up of Detective O’Reilly – she’s having sex with a fellow colleague in a cop car. She gets a call on her cell phone saying she’s needed at the station. She arrives at the station and it’s revealed that Ty’s there to speak with her. The two talk about ways to arrest Detective Connors for the murder of Billy. O’Reilly says that case has been closed and no charges are able to be filed. Ty tells O’Reilly about Connors dealing cocaine and O’Reilly says she’ll look into it.

Ty’s at school looking in his locker when Tandy shows up. She reveals to him that she now knows how to control her dagger-creating powers. The two go into a computer lab so Tandy can have access to the internet to further her Roxxon research. She’s trying to create a chain of employees connected to her father. Ty asks how she was able to find out how to control her powers and Tandy reveals she tried killing herself. Tandy encourages Ty to try and find out how to control his powers.

Ty goes to a pep rally for his basketball team and when Tandy notices all of the preppy kids are busy, she breaks into one of their locks to steal a school uniform.

O’Reilly is researching the death of Billy when her cop boyfriend shows up. Her boyfriend explains the department’s previous struggles with dealing with drug dealers. He says the dealers started getting putting behind bars when Connors took over the cases. Her boyfriend appears suspicious of what O’Reilly is getting at.

Ty returns home and overhears his mother talking to somebody about Roxxon. Roxxon is apparently a client of his mother’s. Ty approaches his mother with a picture of Billy and his friends. Ty asks where Billy’s friends ever went because Tandy says he might be able to find his powers out that way. Ty’s going back to hang the picture on the wall when he’s transported to a warehouse.

He’s soon approached by Duane, one of Billy’s friends in the picture. The two talk and it’s revealed that Duane owns the business they’re in. They two share memories of Billy.

Tandy returns to her church with the information she printed off from Ty’s school. She’s starting to lay out all of the papers across the floor. She starts searching some of the Roxxon people on an Instagram-like app. Tandy puts on the school uniform she earlier stole and goes to an apparent escort agency for an interview.

Tandy goes through the interview and gets the job. She asks to work as an escort at a gala Roxxon is hosting later that night.

Prior to the basketball game, Evita approaches Ty and the two talk about their relationship. Ty gives her his letterman jacket and the two kiss.

Tandy arrives at the gala just as the basketball game starts. Ty takes a shot and a ref blows a whistle, saying Ty was fouled. You can tell Ty wants to speak up to the ref about how he wasn’t fouled but he takes the free throw and drains it.

At the police department, O’Reilly is questioning Tandy’s former acquaintance Liam, who’s upset Tandy has yet to show up. Ty continues noticing the ref being unfair to the opposing team.

At the gala, Tandy tries looking for the people she’s been researching. She finds one of the guys and starts walking towards him.

Ty dives for a ball at the game and it ends up being a jump ball. When the ref goes to grab the ball, Ty accidentally brushes his hand and in the vision, the ref is being stabbed by apparent mobsters. The ref is apparently rigging the game. Ty loses sight of the basketball and when he returns to his current state, the basketball is teleported to the gala, nearly hitting Tandy.

At halftime of the game, Ty’s in the lockerroom trying to figure out his powers as Tandy’s walking through the gala trying to touch all of the Roxxon guys to see their wildest desires. She turns around to find the Tyrone has been teleported there. Ty’s upset that Tandy keeps using her powers because he think it’s been making his own powers flare up. Tandy notices a poster on the wall with the guy she suspects is behind her father’s demise: a guy named Peter Scarborough.

Tyrone begs Tandy to get him a ride back to the game. Tandy tries persuading him to research how to use his powers and she pushes him off a ledge. Ty lands in a fountain which triggers his powers. He teleports himself back to the lockerroom at the game.

O’Reilly is working leads on her Connors investigation.

Tandy returns to the church to do further research on Peter Scarborough.

At the game, Ty’s trying to drive through to the hoop and whenever a defending player touches him, he sees their fears. After weaving through all of the defenders, Ty pulls up in an attempt to make the final, game-winning shot but he misses.

Tandy finds Scarborough’s home location and goes there. She pretends that she has a flat tire and goes to the door, which Scarborough answers. He goes to help her fix her tire. Tempted, Tandy pulls out a dagger as he’s bent down helping her, but the dagger dissolves. Tandy then touches Scarborough’s neck to see his hopes and dreams. In the vision, Scarborough can be seen wading through the waters when workers from the oil rig explosion start rising to the surface. Scarborough can be seen picking up wads of cash off of each of the workers.

Ty gets home and finds Evita waiting for him on his bed. She tells him that she knows what Ty did with the ref and she takes off the letterman jacket revealing she’s nearly nude underneath. The two start embracing.

O’Reilly is snorting lines of coke off a desk at the precinct and Connors walks in, asking if he can have some. The two talk and have a cordial conversation. O’Reilly eventually walks out and grins ear to ear, she’s playing Connors for her investigation.

The next morning, Ty wand Evita wake up and the latter leaves. Ty puts on a shirt and he transports to Duane’s business. Duane is arguing with a person that we soon see is Detective Connors. Duane’s successful business is a front for drug trafficking with Connors.

At the church, Tandy’s looking over a blueprint of the oil rig that her father created. She touches her dad’s signature when she starts looking for other papers in search of something. She picks up one article featuring a biologist. We then see that biologist filming another commercial for Roxxon and she claims she’s trying to save the world.