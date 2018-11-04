‘Cloak & Dagger’ Star Olivia Holt Begins Filming Season Two

Just a few short months after the first season of Cloak & Dagger ended to critical acclaim, filming on season number two of the hit new Freeform show has started to pick up — at least according to the Instagram feed of one the show’s stars.

Earlier this week, actor Olivia Holt took to the popular image sharing social network to share a picture of her chair on set. Along with the picture, Holt made sure to mention that “the dagger has officially returned 2,” a nod to the character she plays in the show.

According to key art previously released for the show, fans can expect Cloak & Dagger season two to debut sometime Spring 2019.

When the show does return, series showrunner Joe Pokaski teases where we might find Tandy Bowen (Holt) and Tyrone Johnson (Aubrey Joseph)

“I think you hit the nail on the head that we’ve put them in very different positions. It’s kind of a beware what you wish for where Tyrone is kind of smothered,” Pokaski reflected. “He’s living in this gilded cage all of season one. And Season 2, we find him with no cage and no family. You know, he sees his mother smothering him and all he wants to do is see her but now he’s gone. He still a fugitive.”

“He’s still wanted for murder and it’s going to take a little while to sort out, if at all. And then on the Tandy side, she finally kind of sees her mom as more heroic than she had seen her and she sees her mom as the real parent she should’ve been holding up on a pedestal. So putting her with her mom, having them work out some of the revelations of last season, it is kind of where we placed Tandy in the beginning.”

And for fans that stayed around to see the first season’s post-credits scene tacked on at the end of the finale, they’ll known that Emma Lahana’s Brigid O’Reilly will become her comic-accurate counterpart — Mayhem.

“Do you choose to become a vigilante? What kind of vigilante do you want to become? If they cross paths with Mayhem, how does her vigilantism help them decide what’s right and what’s wrong in the real world when you want to make change?” Pokaski reflected. “So Tandy and Tyrone are a little more active. They’re looking to do well and because it’s our show, that’s gonna be accomplished.”

Are you excited for the second season of Cloak & Dagger? What were your thoughts on season one? Let us know in the comments below!