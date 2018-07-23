Marvel’s ‘Cloak & Dagger’ Renewed for Season 2

Marvel’s Cloak & Dagger isn’t leaving Freeform any time soon! The freshman series has officially been ordered by the network for a ten-episode second season.

Considering the sheer amount of love that fans have had for the series, and the stellar ratings that the show has delivered for Freeform, this renewal definitely didn’t come as a surprise. Still, it’s exciting for viewers to finally get confirmation that Cloak & Dagger is coming back for another round in 2019.

The announcement came during the Cloak & Dagger panel at this year’s San Diego Comic-Con. Jeph Loeb, the head of Marvel television, and executive producer/showrunner Joe Pokaski were on-hand to bring fans the good news. They were joined by stars Olivia Holt, Aubrey Joseph, Ally Maki, and Emma Lahana.

While nothing was made official until now, most people anticipated that Freeform would renew the series, especially given the fact that the first season is set to end with a post-credits scene, teasing the future of the characters.

“Hopefully, if I do my job right, they’ll be wanting to watch Season 2,” Pokaski said in a recent interview. “I think Episode 8 might break a lot of hearts. I don’t want to get into too much of the detail, but it’s part of the hero’s journey. As you start learning and understanding what destiny has in mind for you, that destiny knocks you on your ass. I think the audience should probably prepare to be knocked on their butts a little, in Episode 8.”

As of this announcement, Freeform has aired eight of the ten episodes from the first season of Cloak & Dagger. Only two more remain until the season comes to a close. Fortunately, thanks to the timing of this announcement, fans can already start looking ahead for Season 2.

Are you excited to hear that Cloak & Dagger is returning? What do you think will happen as Season 1 comes to a close? Let us know by dropping a line in the comments below!

New episodes of Marvel’s Cloak & Dagger air on Thursday nights at 8 pm ET on Freeform.