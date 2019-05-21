Veteran comics colorist Justin Ponsor has passed away, according to various reports from friends and collaborators. The artist, who has been battling cancer, reached out to fans for help via crowdfunding in early 2018. At the time, he launched a blog to follow his progress and keep people up-to-date. Ponsor’s first post from November 2017 provides insight into the start of the process and manages to alleviate the very heavy subject matter with wit and charm, offering plenty of humor alongside the start of his medical problems. A second post from February 2018 provided an update on how matters have proceeded.

While he has worked for numerous publishers over the years, including DC and CrossGen, in recent years Ponsor’s has worked on almost every major title and character in the Marvel pantheon. Ponsor has contributed to many of Bendis’ final Marvel works including Spider-Man, The Defenders, and Spider-Men II. He has also made the return of the Fantastic Four shine in the pages of Marvel Two-in-One. The colors on all of these recent superhero tales and too many others to count reveal an artist that brings light and energy to one of pop culture’s greatest worlds.

Grief and support from the comics community has begun to pour out on social media, with many of Ponsor’s many collaborators remembering his impact on their lives and work.

“I just learned that my friend and long-time artistic partner Justin Ponsor passed away this weekend,” wrote artist David Marquez via Twitter. “I can’t express just how much working with him has meant to me over the past 8 years. The world is lesser place for his loss but all of us are made better for having known him.”

“Just gutted to learn of Justin Ponsor’s passing,” tweeted veteran writer Ron Marz. “We worked at CrossGen together, and he was a lovely, gentle soul, as well as, very obviously, one of the best color artists in the business. Unspeakable tragedy. Rest easy, JPo.”

Marvel Editor-in-Chief C.B. Cebulski praised Ponsor as well, saying, “As anyone who ever met Justin Ponsor knew, he was never just a colleague or colorist or creative partner… he was family. He embraced life with the biggest of hearts, the widest of smiles & the deepest of laughs. He made comics a better place. JPo’s loss will be felt forever.”

“Sad to hear that Justin Ponsor has passed away,” said writer Dan Slott. “He was far too young. I was lucky enough to have worked with him on a number of books. His coloring was always phenomenal, best in the industry. More importantly, he was a genuinely nice person. My love to his friends and family.”

Our thoughts are with Ponsor’s friends and family during this difficult time. If we get any new details about memorial services or how to help the family, we will share them with our audience.