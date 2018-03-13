Hundreds of new Marvel Graphic Novels are Only 99 Cents Right Now

Another big sale on Marvel digital graphic novels is happening on Comixology right now, with hundreds of collections on sale for only 99 cents each! However, this particular sale comes with a bit of a twist over other sales that Comixology and its parent company Amazon have run recently. The comics in this sale are all recent releases! UPDATE: The sale is also available directly through Amazon.

You can shop the entire Comixology Marvel sale right here. Inside you’ll find big events like Secret Empire, Star Wars, X-Men, Wolverine, Deadpool, Cable, Black Panther, and Spider-Man collections and much, much more. Load up your Comixology app while you can because this sale won’t last long. At only 99 cents a pop you should be able to grab enough reading material last you a good, long while.

In other Marvel news, Hasbro’s Marvel Legends Series Infinity Gauntlet Articulated Electronic Fist is, amazingly enough, still available to purchase for the standard $99.99 at the time this post was written. We suggest that you head on over to Entertainment Earth and grab it immediately. This is a golden opportunity to grab one before the markups start.

The official description reads:

“A Mad Titan. Six Infinity Stones that control the multi-verse. One mission to destroy the galaxy, another to save it. A team of heroes ready for the fight. Whoever wields the Infinity Gauntlet wields the fate of the universe! Bring one of the most powerful weapons in the Marvel Universe to life! With this premium Infinity Gauntlet Articulated Electronic Fist from the Marvel Legends Series, lift up the power of the Infinity Stones and imagine taking control of the galaxy with the notorious gauntlet worn by the supreme being, Thanos. Inspired by the Avengers: Infinity War movie, this Infinity Gauntlet from the Marvel Legends Series features premium design and styling, as well as intricate detailing on the gauntlet and 6 light-up Infinity Stones. Features pulsating light effects, movie-inspired sounds, and individually articulated finger movement, as well as a fist-lock feature for display.”

Finally, the Avengers: Infinity War Pop lineup has been unveiled and it is a MASSIVE wave. The entire standard collection of Avengers: Infinity War Funko products are available to order right here. Grab your favorite items while you can!

Naturally, there are going to be loads of exclusives as well. Look for a 10″ Pop! of Thanos at Target, unmasked Iron Spider at BoxLunch, Vision at Hot Topic, Groot at Toys”R”Us, Iron Man (Unmasked) at FYE, glow-in-the-dark Thor is a Asia exclusive, an alternate version of Thanos at Walmart, and Cull Obsidian at Walgreens.

