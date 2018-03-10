Avengers: Infinity War – Gregg And Loeb Tease Coulson Return To Marvel Cinematic Universe

Almost six years after his death in Marvel’s The Avengers, SHIELD Agent Phil Coulson (Clark Gregg) will appear in his hundredth episode of Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD soon, a landmark for the character (who was created for the first Iron Man movie) and for Marvel. But will the truth about his death ever be revealed to his old friends on The Avengers?

One might think no, at this point — there have been several opportunities to reintegrate Coulson into the Marvel Cinematic Universe and it has not yet happened — but both Gregg himself and executive producer Jeph Loeb sound like they expect it to happen eventually.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“It’s certainly something that will get resolved, and it may get resolved in a very surprising way,” Marvel Television Loeb told EW, whose cover feature is Avengers: Infinity War.

Gregg’s response was a bit less of a tease, and more of a nose-to-the-grindstone approach to the character, whose current storyline has him dying again, this time from a mysterious ailment.

“When they feel like it’s time to start connecting any of these worlds, they will,” he says. “I feel like I’ll hear from them then, but in the meantime, I have my hands full trying to do a good job on [Agents of SHIELD].”

Gregg’s answer is more in keeping with how the TV and movie sides have handled their split in general, and Coulson’s role in particular, since the end of Agents of SHIELD‘s first season when the show started becoming more of its own entity and less explicitly tied to the events of the movies.

Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD airs on Fridays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

Black Panther is now in theaters. It will be followed by Avengers: Infinity War on April 27th, Ant-Man and the Wasp on July 6th, Captain Marvel on March 8th, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3rd, 2019, the sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming on July 5th, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2020.

—

ComicBook.com & Warner Bros Home Entertainment are teaming up to bring one lucky Justice League fan the prize pack of a lifetime! Click here for the chance to win a big-screen TV, a copy of the movie and more!