When is the Marvel Studios Presentation at D23 2019?

Last month, Kevin Feige took the Hall H stage at San Diego Comic-Con and brought the house down with a surprise-filled Marvel Studios panel. Feige presented the entire Phase 4 slate of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, announced plans for the anticipated Disney+ TV projects, and revealed that Mahershala Ali would be playing Blade in an upcoming live-action movie. Fans of the MCU are now looking straight ahead to this weekend’s D23 Expo in Anaheim, to see what other tricks could be hiding up Marvel’s sleeves.

If it’s Marvel Studios news you want, you will surely get some throughout the weekend-long expo, but you might be curious as to when the MCU-specific presentations will actually be since there isn’t a Marvel Studios panel listed on the D23 schedule. Well, there are actually two different presentations that will likely deliver the MCU news you’re looking for.

The first of the two panels begins on Friday, August 23rd at 3:30pm PT. This is the Disney+ panel, giving guests a look at everything the upcoming streaming service has in store. A large part of the MCU plans going forward involve the TV projects on Disney+, with shows like The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, WandaVision, Hawkeye, and Loki all set to premiere in the next two years. The Falcon and the Winter Soldier will be the first of the bunch to arrive, premiering sometime in 2020. There is almost no way this entire panel goes by without mention of at least one of these projects. Be ready for some potential casting and production news, and maybe even a first look at The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

The second panel that will feature Marvel Studios is the biggest panel of the weekend. The Walt Disney Studios panel begins at 10 am PT on Saturday, August 24th, and is set to include presentations from Disney Animation, Disney Live-Action, Pixar, LucasFilm, and Marvel. There’s no telling what Marvel could have in store for this panel, or if the studio will even attempt to top its showing at SDCC.

Best case scenario, Marvel makes one more big announcement about an upcoming movie, like the sequel to Black Panther or another team up down the road, or the studio shares a first look/trailer from Black Widow. Given that Black Widow is the only feature film currently in production from Marvel Studios, it’s the only one that would be able to field a trailer at this point.

It’s also worth noting that Iron Man stars Robert Downey Jr. and Jon Favreau will be a part of the Disney Legends Ceremony on Friday morning. That panel is one of the select events that will be live-streamed online.

What do you think is in store for Marvel Studios at D23? Let us know in the comments!