Chadwick Boseman Left a "Strong Impression" on Daniel Bruhl While Filming Captain America: Civil War

The entire world was rocked by the unexpected loss of Chadwick Boseman last year, who died after a long and secret battle with colon cancer. Everyone who worked with Boseman throughout his career has talked about what he brought to work every day and how he inspired those around him. This even extends to those who only spent a short amount of time with him, like The Falcon and the Winter Soldier star Daniel Bruhl.

Bruhl and Boseman both made their Marvel Cinematic Universe debuts in 2016's Captain America: Civil War, Boseman as T'Challa and Bruhl as Baron Zemo. Despite both of them being important figures in the film, and each going on to return in subsequent Marvel projects, the pair only shared one day on set together. Still, that one day was enough for Boseman to have left a lasting impact on Bruhl.

"I was surprised by how incredibly touched I was," Bruhl told The Hollywood Reporter in a recent interview. "I only had one scene with him, but that day really left a strong impression on me because I was blown away by this man’s talent, aura and personality. He was bold, brave, charismatic and intense. His acting was absolutely fascinating. So it’s a huge loss, not only for the MCU, but the whole cinematic realm. He was mesmerizing. He was wonderful. So it’s really sad."

A similar sentiment has been shared by everyone who spent time with Boseman over the years, both in and out of the MCU. Boseman's Black Panther co-star, Lupita Nyong'o opened up about the loss of her dear friend on a recent episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

"It's still so hard for me to come to terms with his passing," Nyong'o told DeGeneres. "His leadership... He led the movie with such compassion and just presence. When Chadwick came on set, he was present and he brought his entire being to that movie. And he was just so humble as well. That leadership will be missed."

The impact that Boseman made on the entire world, not just the film industry, is undeniable. It should come as no surprise that new stories about him are still appearing on a regular basis.

