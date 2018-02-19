‘Get Out’ and ‘Black Panther’ Star Daniel Kaluuya Wins BAFTA Rising Star Award

Daniel Kaluuya is taking Hollywood by storm, and now he’s got some hardward to prove it.

On Sunday night during the BAFTA (British Academy of Film and Television Arts) Awards, the London-born actor was handed the 2018 Rising Star Award. Each year, the ceremony honors one young actor delivering breakthrough performances in the film and TV industry, with Spider-Man: Homecoming‘s Tom Holland and Star Wars star John Boyega winning the previous two contests.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In winning the award, Kaluuya rose above some stiff competition. He was up against fellow MCU breakout star Tessa Thompson, who stole scenes throughout Thor: Ragnarok, following up strong performances in Creed and Westworld. Kaluuya also defeated the likes of Call Me by Your Name star, and Oscar nominee Timothée Chalamet, Josh O’Connor, and Florence Pugh.

Kaluuya will be competing against Chalamet once more in just a couple of weeks. Both actors have been nominated for the Academy Award for Best Actor in a Leading Role, Chalamet for his performance in Call Me by Your Name, and Kaluuya for his turn in Jordan Peele’s groundbreaking horror film, Get Out.

In addition to turning heads in Get Out, a film which has been nominated for a total of four Academy Awards, Kaluuya plays a key role in Marvel’s current box office juggernaut, Black Panther. The actor portrays W’Kabi in the film, a close adviser and friend to King T’Challa.

Kaluuya, Holland, and Thompson are the latest in a long line of MCU actors to have been nominated for the Rising Star award. Dating back to the award’s creation in 2006, 10 other current or former MCU performers have been nominated. This list includes Ruth Negga, Brie Larson, Lupita Nyong’o, Elizabeth Olsen, Chris Hemsworth, Tom Hiddleston, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Rebecca Hall, Chiwetel Ejiofor, and Rachel McAdams.

Both Kaluuya and Nyong’o currently star in Marvel’s Black Panther, which is now playing in theaters. If you’ve already seen the film, be sure to rate it below!