Daniel Radcliffe Once Again Addresses Wolverine Rumors: "I'd Never Say Never"

Daniel Radcliffe is forced once again to respond to rumors that he will play the X-Men hero Wolverine in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The actor portrays the eccentric billionaire Abigail Fairfax in The Lost City, which also stars Sandra Bullock, Channing Tatum, and Brad Pitt. Radcliffe is out doing press for the film, and a recent visit to the UK breakfast show Good Morning Britain posed another round of Wolverine questions. Hosts Ben Shephard and Susanna Reid interviewed Daniel Radcliffe, and were able to get an honest response from the actor, who said he'd "never say never" if called upon by Marvel Studios.

After being presented with a Photoshopped image of his face on Hugh Jackman's Wolverine body, he responded, "That's a very flattering mockup someone's done. I keep getting asked about it and I always try to say, 'No, it's not happening. It's just a Twitter rumor.' But everyone just keeps taking that as confirmation. It's just fan theory at the moment. I welcome the comparison. Who wouldn't like to be compared to Hugh Jackman."

Could Daniel Radcliffe be playing the next Wolverine? 🤔



The Harry Potter star addresses the rumours...@susannareid100 | @benshephard pic.twitter.com/OxblGG5CGK — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) March 31, 2022

Shephard then asked what would Radcliffe do if the opportunity to play Wolverine ever presented itself. "I'd never say never," Radcliffe replied. "But then it always sounds like I'm inviting it. I'm sure Marvel is watching it like, 'We're not thinking about you dude. Don't ask us.'"

Hugh Jackman has stated on numerous occasions that he has no intentions of playing Wolverine again. The Harry Potter veteran's name constantly comes up when fans start debating who should replace Jackman as Wolverine. Speaking with ComicBook.com at the SXSW premiere of his new film, The Lost City, Radcliffe said that he appreciates fans want a "short guy" to play Wolverine in keeping with comics canon, but not only has he not been cast, but he doesn't see them choosing him after Jackman's time in the role.

"So many times, people come to me like, 'Hey man, heard the Wolverine news, that's pretty cool.' No, I don't know anything about it. Like, I appreciate that somebody is clearly going like, 'Wolverine's actually short in the comic books, you should get like a short guy to do it!'" Radcliffe said. "But I don't see myself, I don't see them going from Hugh Jackman to me. But who knows? Prove me wrong, Marvel."

Back in 2019, Radcliffe explained that his love for the X-Men films actually makes it a bit less likely that he'd want to appear in a follow-up. "Most of the films that I love I don't think I would want to see remade," Radcliffe said at the time. "And I certainly don't think that I would want to be in the remakes of them."

